Biden shouts at reporters as he defends mental competence: ‘My memory is fine’

Joe Biden angrily defended his age as a reporter asked him about voter concerns about his mental acuity on Thursday, 8 February.

"That's your judgment, that is your judgment. That is not the judgment of the press," the president responded, raising his voice.

Mr Biden was responding to an investigation that found he mishandled classified documents and said he struggled to recall key life events such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.

“My memory is fine,” Mr Biden said as he grew visibly angry in the White House.