Biden ignores reporter question about classified documents for second day in a row

President Joe Biden ignored questions for the second day in a row about the classified documents from his time as vice president found at the offices of the DC think tank bearing his name.

The files found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in the US Capital included information regarding Ukraine, Iran, and the UK, CNN reported.

The boxes where the files were located also held personal family information, such as details about the funeral of Beau Biden, the president’s late son who died from brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.

Mr Biden was attending the Three Amigos summit in Mexico City along with the leaders of Canada and Mexico on Tuesday when he was asked about the documents during a sitdown in front of the press with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?” a reporter yelled at Mr Biden, who smiled and stayed quiet.

During a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday, Mr Biden also avoided answering questions regarding the documents.

“Mr President, any response to the discovery of classified documents?” a reporter shouted at the commander-in-chief who didn’t respond.

The 10 classified documents were found in a private office last autumn and include intelligence memos and other information, with the documents being dated between 2013 and 2016.

The documents were discovered in three or four boxes holding unclassified documents governed by the Presidential Records Act, a source told CNN. The overwhelming majority of the files were private Biden family records, such as condolence letters following Beau Biden’s passing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has put the Chicago US attorney, a holdover from former President Donald Trump’s time in office, in charge of the matter following a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

