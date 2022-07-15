✕ Close Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

As Joe Biden visits the Middle East, a new US intelligence report has warned that the Iranian military may be planning to assassinate high-ranking Trump administration officials – including the ex-president himself – in revenge for the US’s 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, is in Israel for talks at the start of his first Middle East trip. Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Mr Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport on his “journey of peace” to the region.

Mr Biden met with Holocaust survivors at the Yad Vashem museum and was seen wiping away tears after a solemn ceremony. In an interview with Israeli television, the president said that US would use force as a “last resort” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Mr Biden will later travel to Saudi Arabia with the goal “to reorient — but not rupture” the US relationship with Riyadh and take a tougher stance toward the kingdom, while also hoping to build on the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Gulf states — a report by Axios suggest progress has already been made.