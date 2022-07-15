Biden news – live: President stands with Israel on Iran nuclear ambitions as Saudi deal breakthrough reported
President’s visit to Middle East comes amid reports that Iranian military may be planning to assassinate high-ranking Trump administration official
Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
As Joe Biden visits the Middle East, a new US intelligence report has warned that the Iranian military may be planning to assassinate high-ranking Trump administration officials – including the ex-president himself – in revenge for the US’s 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Mr Biden, meanwhile, is in Israel for talks at the start of his first Middle East trip. Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Mr Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport on his “journey of peace” to the region.
Mr Biden met with Holocaust survivors at the Yad Vashem museum and was seen wiping away tears after a solemn ceremony. In an interview with Israeli television, the president said that US would use force as a “last resort” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Mr Biden will later travel to Saudi Arabia with the goal “to reorient — but not rupture” the US relationship with Riyadh and take a tougher stance toward the kingdom, while also hoping to build on the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Gulf states — a report by Axios suggest progress has already been made.
Saudi to open airspace to all airlines, including Israel
Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in a decision welcomed by US president Joe Biden, who is due to visit the kingdom on Friday.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said the country’s airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.
The decision will “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity,” it added.
Mr Biden welcomed the decision, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Biden: Force a ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
The United States would use force to prevent Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons if all other options fail, President Joe Biden has said.
Mr Biden said the US would use its military to prevent Iran’s nuclear program from succeeding in bringing about a working nuclear weapon during an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 news.
After his interviewer raised prior comments in which Mr Biden had said he’d do anything to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, she asked if that meant he would use force against Iran.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
‘The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is the Iran with nuclear weapons’
Biden to offer $316m financial assistance to Palestinians
When president Joe Biden heads to the occupied West Bank on Friday for talks with Palestinian leaders, he will have little to offer beyond US money aimed at buying calm.
He’s expected to announce $316m in financial assistance — about a third of which will require congressional approval — and a commitment from Israel to modernize wireless access for Palestinians.
Mr Biden acknowledged this week that while he supports a two-state solution, it won’t happen “in the near-term”. The US also appears to have accepted defeat in its more modest push to reopen a Jerusalem consulate serving the Palestinians that was closed when president Donald Trump recognized the contested city as Israel’s capital.
But although Mr Biden will reiterate his support for an independent Palestinian state, there’s no clear path to one. The last round of serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago, leaving millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule.
Palestinian leaders also fear being further undermined by the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic vehicle for Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel despite the continuing occupation. Mr Biden, who heads next to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit of Arab leaders, hopes to broaden that process, which began under Mr Trump.
Biden in Saudi Arabia: ‘Humiliating climbdown’ or a chance to assert US diplomacy?
The White House says Mr Biden’s visit with Saudi leaders is meant to ‘reorient’ America’s relationship with Riyadh. But as Andrew Feinberg reports, foreign policy experts are split on whether the president should be going at all.
What’s really behind Biden’s controversial trip to Saudi Arabia
The White House says Mr Biden’s visit with Saudi leaders is meant to ‘reorient’ America’s relationship with Riyadh. But as Andrew Feinberg reports, foreign policy experts are split on whether the president should be going at all
Why is Joe Biden going to Saudi Arabia?
There will be several issues on the agenda when Joe Biden touches down friday in Jeddah, the centuries-old port city on the coast of Red Sea.
Mr Biden will arrive in Saudi Arabia on Friday, his first visit to an Arab country since taking office, as part of his participation at King Salman’s invitation in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council: a political, economic and military alliance which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates alongside Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the summit.
He’ll also attend a bilateral meeting with the leaders of Saudi Arabia itself including King Salman and his controversial heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Why is Joe Biden going to Saudi Arabia?
President has multi-issue agenda to discuss with Saudi leaders
Understanding Joe Biden’s evolving views on Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden will touch down in Saudi Arabia on Friday in a move that will bring an unceremonious end to his campaign promise to make the wealthy Gulf state a “pariah” in the global community.
The president’s visit, which he attempted to explain in a Washington Post op-ed and through a statement from his press secretary last month, is a clear reversal of his onetime vow to make the Kingdom pay for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman.
A year and a half into his White House term, Mr Biden’s evolving view on Saudi Arabia remains one of the starkest differences between Joe Biden the president and Joe Biden the presidential candidate.
John Bowden reports.
From ‘pariah’ to ‘partner’: Understanding Joe Biden’s evolving views on Saudi Arabia
President’s softening of rhetoric has yet to produce results
While Biden tours Middle East, inflation remains number one concern at home
Inflation has hit a 40-year high as prices increased 9.1 per cent year over year, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers jumped 1.3 per cent last month, with gasoline, shelter and food being the largest contributors to inflation.
The numbers are a devastating blow for President Joe Biden as many voters continue to express frustration about rising prices.
Eric Garcia reports.
Inflation hits 40-year high, with energy prices being the highest contributing factor
The numbers are the latest blow to President Joe Biden
Washington Post publisher hits out at Biden Saudi Arabia trip
Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan hit out at President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the inclusion of Saudi Arabia on the itinerary for his upcoming Middle East trip.
In a column published in the newspaper’s opinion pages, Mr Ryan wrote that Mr Biden’s trip “erodes our moral authority” and represents an “embarrassing reversal” after the president vowed during the 2020 campaign to hold Saudi Arabia’s leadership accountable for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Mr Khashoggi, who wrote frequently for the Washington Post and other outlets, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 following his critical reporting on his native country’s government.
Abe Asher reports.
Washington Post publisher hits out at Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia
Fred Ryan wrote that president’s planned trip ‘erodes our moral authority’
In pictures: Joe Biden meets with US athletes at the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem
Expert: ‘Bad sign’ Biden ‘won’t be welcomed by Saudi senior royal’
Reports that Joe Biden will be welcomed in Saudi Arabia by a lesser-ranked member of the royal family have fuelled theories that his meetings in the Middle East will not go as well as he plans.
Lamiat Sabin reports.
‘Very bad sign’ that Joe Biden ‘won’t be welcomed by Saudi senior royal’, expert says
A Saudi-based expert said the rank of the royal greeting the US president on the tarmac doesn’t matter
