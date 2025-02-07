John Fetterman reveals which way he’ll vote on RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who has shown an increasing willingness to break with his party in recent months, has revealed that he will not be supporting the nominations of two of Donald Trump’s most controversial cabinet nominees: Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard.

Kennedy is the president’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Gabbard has been tapped as America’s next Director of National Intelligence but both have endured fiery confirmation hearings in front of the Senate’s committees this month and been dogged by unease about some of their controversial past statements and policy positions.

Former independent presidential candidate Kennedy has faced questions about his oft-stated opposition to vaccines, penchant for entertaining conspiracy theories and checkered personal history while Gabbard, a military veteran and former Democratic congresswoman, has faced scrutiny over her past comments on Syria and Russia.

“I have met with most of the cabinet nominees and have carefully watched their confirmation hearings,” Fetterman wrote on X late on Thursday.

“After considering what’s at stake, I have voted against moving forward to the confirmation of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy, and will be voting NO on their confirmations.”

Despite his stand, both RFK Jr and Gabbard are nevertheless expected to be narrowly confirmed, with their nominations no longer considered to be in jeopardy.

Fetterman has recently raised eyebrows by voting in favour of other Trump nominees, including Pam Bondi for Attorney General and Scott Turner for Housing and Urban Development Secretary, when his fellow Democrats have declined.

Asked why he had supported Bondi, Fetterman told reporters: “I’m saying that she’s qualified and it’s not my ideal pick, but it turns out that [her predecessor] Merrick Garland wasn’t anyone’s ideal one either.”

He was also the sole Democrat to cast a committee vote endorsing billionaire Howard Lutnick’s nomination to lead the Commerce Department.