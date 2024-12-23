Anyone hoping President-elect Donald Trump will fail in his upcoming second term is "rooting against the nation," John Fetterman said.

The Pennsylvania Democrat told ABC News he would not ever want a president to be unsuccessful, adding: "Country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true."

Mr Fetterman's comments came with just under a month to go until the Republican is sworn in as president of the United States at his inauguration on 20 January.