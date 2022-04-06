US Justice Department indicts Russian media baron for sanction violations

The US Department of Justice has unveiled new steps it’s taken to cut off the flow of “dirty money” to Russia, including foiling a cybercrime plot and indicting a Russian oligarch for violating sanctions.

“Last month, I said we would leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable Russia to continue its unjust war in Ukraine,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday. “That is a promise we are keeping.”

The oligarch, Russian media mogul Konstantin Malofeyev, is accused of working around US sanctions stemming from Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea. Under those sanctions, Mr Malofeyev was barred from doing business with US citizens. But according to the DOJ, he did so anyway.

“As the indictment charges, the Treasury Department previously identified Malofeyev as one of the main sources of financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea, and for providing material support for the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic,” Mr Garland said. “After being sanctioned by the United States, Malofeyev attempted to evade the sanctions by using co-conspirators to surreptitiously acquire and run media outlets across Europe.”

In addition to the indictment, the DOJ has seized millions of dollars from “an account at a US financial institution” that were traced to Mr Malofeyev’s sanction violations, Mr Garland said.

The second announcement was that the Department had disabled a global cybercrime operation, called a “botnet,” that Mr Garland said was controlled by a Russian intelligence agency.

“The Russian government has recently used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets,” Mr Garland said. “Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow