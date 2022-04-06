Watch live as Stoltenberg and Blinken discuss Ukraine at NATO meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is speaking with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as part of a two day summit in Brussels to address the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting on Wednesday (6 April) and Thursday to discuss providing Ukraine with more economic and military assistance.

On Wednesday morning, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Irish parliament, urging them to convince other EU nations to introduce tough sanctions against Russia.

