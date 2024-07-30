Support truly

Despite an almost 70-year age difference, Kai Trump and her grandfather appear to be both equally besotted with one pastime: golf.

The 17-year-old daughter of Don Jr was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month when she took to the stage to give her first public speech during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This week, Donald Trump’s teenage granddaughter was back in the limelight again when she joined YouTuber Grant Horvat, 25, for a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

In the video released on Monday, the teen revealed who usually has the bragging rights when she and her grandfather go head-to-head on the course.

“Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It’s pretty close,” Kai said in the video. “He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I’ve got to get better.”

Kai said that she plays with her grandfather “often”, revealing that he tries to “get in my head” while they compete.

“One time I was not on his team and I had to make this eight-foot birdie putt to win and he’s trying to get in my head like standing right over me, standing next to me,” she recalled.

“I sunk it and l looked up and go like this [fist pumping] and he started smiling. That was the best moment.”

Kai Trump and Grant Horvat went head-to-head at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Flordia, in a video posted on Monday ( Grant Horvat Golf/ YouTube )

She added: “When I made that putt, even though he lost, he was so happy and smiling and laughing. That was a pretty special moment, too.”

Kai said that her grandfather would often call her while she was in the middle of school to talk about their golf games.

Besides golf, she shared an anecdote about another special moment with her grandfather.

“I was going to say the RNC was pretty special for both of us because it was right after he got shot and I hadn’t seen him since then,” she said.

“That was really special. We both got a bit teary-eyed. I’ll never forget that.”

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention on July 17 ( REUTERS )

Kai’s appearance in a golfing YouTube video comes one week after Trump – who once boasted of a 2.5 handicap – joined Bryson DeChambeau on his YouTube channel for a round of golf.

That video garnered almost 10 million views.

Budding golfer Kai was the varsity captain at her high school and, in March, she won the ladies’ club championship at her grandfather’s private club in West Palm Beach.