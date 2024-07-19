Whoopi Goldberg told viewers “not to fall” for Kai Madison Trump’s speech talking about her grandfather, Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week.

The 17-year-old told delegates the former president was “just a normal grandpa” who gives her “candy and soda when her parents aren’t looking.”

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, Mr Trump’s eldest son, and Vanessa Trump.

The 68-year-old actor and host of The View said the teenager’s speech was designed to “humanise” Mr Trump.

“I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is,” Goldberg said on Thursday (18 July).