RNC parodies ‘Ice Ice Baby’ for Trump-themed music video starring Amber Rose

On Tuesday, 16 July, the Republican National Convention aired a Trump-themed music video parody of “Ice Ice Baby” starring Amber Rose and Florida rapper Forgiato Blow.

To the tune of Vanilla Ice’s smash hit, the duo sang “Donald Trump baby” in front of a decorated pick-up truck.

The lyrics included “America needs saving, voting Trump, Trump, baby” and a message to hit the polls on 5 November.

Donald Trump officially won the Republican nomination earlier this week at the RNC after an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania injured his ear.