Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild made a public speech for the first time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, 17 July.

Kai Madison Trump appeared in a major campaign capacity for for the first time as she talked about how the former president was a "normal grandpa" who gives her "candy and soda when her parents aren't looking."

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, Trump's eldest son, and Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr and Vanessa divorced in 2018.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask me how my golf game is going," Kai told delegates.