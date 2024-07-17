Supporters show their devotion in all sorts of different ways — through donations, tattoos and, most importantly, buying merch.

It's how party members and delegates at the Republican National Convention have been showing their love for their presidential nominee: Donald Trump.

Antwon Williams follows Trump all over the country and has been selling merch since 2015. He told The Independent he's only missed a dozen of the president's events since he began his political journey.

When asked about how much he’s made on the trail, Williams laughed: "Let's just say, I've been blessed.”