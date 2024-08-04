✕ Close Related: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovich and fellow freed Americans

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are virtually tied in the race for the White House, according to new polling.

Trump is at 49 per cent support compared to Harris’ 47 per cent, according to a CNN Poll of Polls — the average of the four most recent national polls — on Sunday.

The news comes as the presumptive Democratic nominee is on the verge of announcing her pick for vice president.

The final list includes Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota. Kelly, Walz and Shapiro all interviewed at Harris’s residence in Washington, DC on Sunday.

The Harris campaign was also faced with scandal this weekend after her husband Doug Emhoff admitted having an affair during his first marriage, with his ex-wife coming out to defend him.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was in Atlanta at a rally with running mate JD Vance on Saturday where his campaign doubled down on questioning Harris’ heritage following offensive remarks he made earlier this week.

Trump had claimed at a conference of Black journalists that Harris “happened to turn Black” only recently, to groans from the audience.

The former president then said: “Is she Indian or is she Black?”