Kanye West to Alex Jones: The internet is losing its mind over Trump and Musk’s very public feud
Celebrities, politicians, social media influencers and more took to social media to provide commentary on the public feud
Social media users grabbed their popcorn on Thursday to watch President Donald Trump and Elon Musk trade insults online as the fallout between the two powerful figures continued.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, rapper Kanye West, right-wing activist Laura Loomer, and others jumped into the conversation with their takes on the dramatic breakup, which was triggered by Musk after he voiced disdain for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
“Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much,” West, also known as Ye, wrote on X.
“BBB actually stands for Big beautiful breakup,” Loomer, a staunch Trump ally, said.
Trump and Musk’s relationship had been reportedly on the rocks for several days as the tech mogul used his social media platform to push back on president’s signature bill.
But things exploded on Thursday after Trump took to Truth Social to call Musk “Crazy” and claim he had asked the Tesla CEO to leave his administration. Musk subsequently took to X to accuse Trump of being part of the “Epstein files” and take credit for helping him with the presidential election.
“God Help Us ALL….,” Jones wrote on X after Musk’s accusation.
Ashley St Clair, a right-wing social media influencer embroiled in a custody battle with Musk, offered “breakup advice” to Trump as he fought with Musk.
This is a developing story, more follows…
