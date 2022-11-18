Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

McCarthy is expected to become House speaker in the new Congress

Eric Garcia
Friday 18 November 2022 15:55
Comments
Nancy Pelosi: The best moments as speaker of the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader.

Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.

“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Post reported.

Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would serve another term in Congress and advise the next generation of Democratic leaders. He said he wished she would have announced her retirement in leadership as her predecessors did.

Recommended

“Normally, when the speakers do that, like Paul Ryan and John Boehner did it during the vote, I would have liked that,” he said.

Mr McCarthy did remark at how long Ms Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have led the House Democratic Caucus.

“It’s not just her, it’s Steny too — I mean, think about it. They’ve both had quite a career of how many decades they’ve been here, working through — so, it’s a whole new generation for the Democrats,” he said.

House Minority Leader Steve Scalise, who is set to become majority leader in the next Congress, was present in the chamber during Ms Pelosi’s speech.

Ms Pelosi’s announcement came after Democrats lost their majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

Ms Pelosi and Mr McCarthy had a fraught relationship throughout much of the most recent Congress. A key fracture point came when he nominated Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to serve on the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Ms Pelosi rebuffed the nominations, which led Mr McCarthy to pulling the rest of his members.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in