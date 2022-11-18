✕ Close Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.

In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.

Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker but with more than 30 of his members declining to back him.

The result will force him to negotiate with some of his party’s most extreme right-wing representatives, as the House speaker is finally confirmed by a simple majority of those voting. This means that Mr McCarthy can only afford to lose a handful of Republican votes if he is to lead the chamber.

Among those far-right reps is Lauren Boebert, whose re-election race in Colorado against Adam Frisch appears likely to head to an automatic recount, as neither candidate has secured enough votes for a clear-cut win under state law.

Meanwhile, Democrats have retained control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in Georgia next month.