Nancy Pelosi news – live: House speaker steps down after two decades as Boebert race heads to recount
Republicans are set to hold an extremely slim majority in the House of Representatives
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.
In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.
Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker but with more than 30 of his members declining to back him.
The result will force him to negotiate with some of his party’s most extreme right-wing representatives, as the House speaker is finally confirmed by a simple majority of those voting. This means that Mr McCarthy can only afford to lose a handful of Republican votes if he is to lead the chamber.
Among those far-right reps is Lauren Boebert, whose re-election race in Colorado against Adam Frisch appears likely to head to an automatic recount, as neither candidate has secured enough votes for a clear-cut win under state law.
Meanwhile, Democrats have retained control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in Georgia next month.
Secretaries of state – both Democrats and Republicans – were critical in 2020 elections to stand up against Donald Trump and his allies from attempts to reject or overturn the results. Those officials certified votes, protected election workers and volunteers from harassment and abuse, and, in at least one case, rebuffed a direct surbversive attempt – recorded on tape – from Mr Trump himself.
Georgia’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger gained a national profile in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when then-president Trump called him to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. He refused.
“We’re going to stand for the rule of law,” he told reporters in the briefing on 15 November. “They’re gonna stand for the Constitution. And so that’s where we are right now. And we continue to press on to make sure we have honest, fair elections.”
House Republicans previewed a swathe of investigations into President Joe Biden and his family after narrowly winning back the lower chamber in the midterms.
The president has rejected any claims that he’s linked to his son’s affairs, but House Republicans are pushing ahead with a congressional probe to derail his administration.
Top Democrats are coalescing their support behind longtime Democratic caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries to be the head of a new-look team that will lead Democrats after two decades under the trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Bernie Sanders wants to lead the Senate’s health committee, with a focus on universal health care
Senator Bernie Sanders wants to chair the Senate’s Health committee in the upcoming Congress, hoping to focus on health care and prescription drug costs – positioning himself to hold congressional hearings and studies on Medicare for All.
His spokesperson Mike Casca said in a statement that the Vermont progressive “will focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job.”
After Senate Democrats picked up a razor-thin majority in 2020, Mr Sanders picked up the role or chairman on the Budget Committee, holding hearings on wealth inequality and corporate bailouts and steering a budget reconciliation process central to Joe Biden’s agenda.
As Boebert race heads to likely recount, is it the end of more than one era in the House?
Nancy Pelosi may not be the only one leaving her high-profile post in Congress.
In Colorado, far-right Republican Lauren Boebert has faced an unexpectedly close race from challenger Adam Frisch.
Their election is likely heading to a recount, according to election forecasters.
Ms Boebert, one of the more visible ultra-MAGA Republicans in the House, has frequently antagonised Ms Pelosi, and celebrated her exit from the post of House Speaker earlier today.
Here’s our report.
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene dodged a question from The Independent when asked about her claims regarding the source of fentanyl crossing the US-Mexico border.
When asked about the fact that most fentanyl comes not from illegal border crossings but from legal ports of entry from American citizens, Ms Greene dodged the question.
“I would ask for where’s your proof on that because that’s not what we’ve been shown,” she said. “When we go to the border and we’re speaking with border patrol agents, when we’re on the ground, that’s not at all what we are being told.”
Then citing a study from the CATO Institute, a libertarian organisation that cited US government data, she rebuffed the study.
“The CATO Institute is not the border patrol,” she said.
Very few House Republicans took time out of their day to watch Nancy Pelosi reveal her plans for the 118th Congress, but some members took the occasion of the first woman to lead the House stepping down to issue crass missives on social media to celebrate her departure.
Chuck Schumer honours Pelosi in Senate speech
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a trailblazer who “transformed practically every corner of American politics and unquestionably made America a better, stronger nation.”
Mr Schumer and his caucus will retain control of the upper chamber of Congress next year, holding at least 50 seats in the 100-seat Senate. A runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker next month could give Democrats a 51st seat to solidify Democrats’ majority.
