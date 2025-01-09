Watch live: Biden addresses nation as wildfires tear across Los Angeles
Watch live as Joe Biden addresses the nation as wildfires continue to rip through the Los Angeles County area on Thursday, 9 January.
Today, the White House said the president will convene senior White House and Administration officials for a briefing on the full Federal response he has directed to the wildfires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of California to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds from 7 January and continuing.
“The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Los Angeles County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a statement added.
At least five people have been killed and many others severely injured as several fast-moving wildfires have torn across the Los Angeles County area, leaving thousands of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.
Officials said Thursday that while progress had been made on the Sunset, Woodley, Hurst, and Sunswept Fires, more “extreme fire behavior” and wind gusts up to 60mph are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts.
“Significant fire growth remains likely with ongoing or new fires,” forecasters warned.
The Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive natural disasters the city has seen, is still not contained. The fire has burned more than 17,200 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has scorched some 10,600 acres.
