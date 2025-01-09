LA officials condemn looters ‘preying’ on residents as wildfires devastate California

Los Angeles officials condemned looters targeting vulnerable communities affected by the devastating wildfires raging in California.

Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barger told a news conference on Thursday, 9 January: "This is simply unacceptable.

"Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis."

Ms Barger added that police had arrested at least 20 people on suspicion of looting during the wildfires.

At least five people have been killed as several fast-moving wildfires sweep across the Los Angeles area, leaving thousands of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.