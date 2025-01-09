Passenger films plane battling wildfire smoke during turbulent LA landing

A plane travelling from San Jose to LAX airport battled thick black smoke and high winds from the deadly wildfires during a turbulent landing.

Passenger Matt Gisela filmed footage of his flight and the scary encounter on Tuesday (7 January).

Mr Gisela said: “Before the flight, the pilot warned of high winds and turbulence.

“He suspended all food and drink service before we took off. As we approached LAX, we could see the smoke from the fire moving across the sky.”

Wildfires continue to rage across more than 27,000 acres in Southern California – with one of the fires now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles.