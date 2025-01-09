Actor James Woods broke down in tears during a live interview with CNN after he was evacuated from his Pacific Palisades home in the deadly LA wildfires.

The 77-year-old became visibly emotional as he described the devastation of the wildfires during his interview with CNN on Wednesday (8 January).

Woods shared how his wife’s niece offered to help after their home was destroyed by the fires.

“I’m sorry, it’s just one day you’re in the pool and the next its all gone,” he said as he began to cry.

Wildfires continue to rage across more than 27,000 acres in Southern California – with one of the fires now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles.