Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:42
Drone footage shows desolate landscape of wildfire devastation in Los Angeles
Drone footage has revealed the extent of the horrific devastation Los Angeles has suffered this week due to wildfires burning in California.
At least five people have died and many others have been severely injured as several fast-moving wildfires have torn across the Los Angeles County area, leaving thousands of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.
Progress has been made on the Sunset, Woodley, Hurst, and Sunswept Fires, but more “extreme fire behavior” and wind gusts up to 60mph are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts, officials said on Thursday (9 January).
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
01:50
Geordie Greig announces successful Brick by Brick campaign
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
01:54
The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:33
Young Tottenham mascots make hilarious request to Liverpool’s Van Dijk
00:42
Luke Littler reveals David Beckham’s message after World Darts win
00:30
Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win
00:35
Olympian Laura Kenny announces pregnancy after ‘heartbreaking’ battle
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:26
Heartbroken Jamie Lee Curtis makes desperate Los Angeles wildfire plea
00:36
Spencer Pratt documents house burning down in LA wildfires
01:32
Princess Lilibet heard for first time as Meghan shares new video
00:43