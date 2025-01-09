Drone footage shows desolate landscape of wildfire devastation in Los Angeles

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the horrific devastation Los Angeles has suffered this week due to wildfires burning in California.

At least five people have died and many others have been severely injured as several fast-moving wildfires have torn across the Los Angeles County area, leaving thousands of firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Progress has been made on the Sunset, Woodley, Hurst, and Sunswept Fires, but more “extreme fire behavior” and wind gusts up to 60mph are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts, officials said on Thursday (9 January).