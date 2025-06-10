Only a third of Americans are backing the LA protests over the ICE raids, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are not backing the Los Angeles protests with only a third taking the side of those standing up against the ICE deportation raids, a new poll finds.

Around one in three Americans (36 percent) said they approve of the protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, compared to 45 percent who disapprove, a YouGov poll of more than 4,200 U.S. adults found. Of those polled, 19 percent said they were not sure.

It comes as the Trump administration has ramped up its response after protests against sweeping immigration action broke out across the city over the weekend.

President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of military personnel, including the National Guard, to clamp down on demonstrations in Los Angeles, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mobilized up to 700 Marines.

When asked who should take the lead in the response against the protests, 56 percent said it was the responsibility of state and local authorities, versus 25 percent who backed the federal government’s involvement.

open image in gallery Americans are deeply divided over the protests in Los Angeles and how they are being handled, according to a new poll. Only a third are in support of the protests. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Respondents were also split on whether the protesters were behaving mostly peacefully or mostly violently, with 38 percent saying the former and 36 percent the latter.

More people overall (47 percent) said they disapproved of the Trump administration’s deployment of the Marines to the LA area in response to the demonstrations, compared to 34 percent who approved.

The poll also found that 58 percent of Democrats approve of the protests, compared with just 15 percent of Republicans.

While many Democrats have railed against the Trump administration’s handling of the protests, Democratic Senator John Fetterman accused his party of failing to condemn the violence.

open image in gallery When asked who should take the lead in the response against the protests, 56 percent said it was the responsibility of state and local authorities, versus 25 percent who backed the federal government’s involvement. ( Reuters )

“My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations and immigration—but this is not that,” he said. “This is anarchy and true chaos.”

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement Sunday in opposition to ICE raids targeting migrants. Cars were set on fire and looting was reported in downtown Los Angeles. Protests continued into Monday, where more than 100 people were arrested.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is suing the Trump administration for its heavy-handed approach in deploying the National Guard.

Trump said that LA “would be burning to the ground right now” if he hadn’t sent in thousands of military personnel. Trump said Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass were “incompetent” and a “total mess” in a Tuesday Truth Social post.