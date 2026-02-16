Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has called supporters of President Donald Trump “insensitive clowns” over their mockery of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, warning that it will cost their party in the midterms.

“All of you MAGA influencers and the rest mocking the seriousness of women who were trafficked and raped as teenagers and young women look like cult fools,” Greene, 51, wrote on X (Twitter) Sunday, without citing any specific example of the ridicule that had offended her.

“Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms you insensitive clowns. The Republican Party already has a woman voting problem.

“Keep mocking those of us who take rape and pedophilia seriously and demand accountability for corruption.”

Her appeal was met with accusations of hypocrisy from some commentators, who accused her of shying away from demanding the arrest of some of the powerful men featured in the Epstein files, which have been slowly released by the Department of Justice over the last two months in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Former Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned supporters of President Donald Trump that their failure to respect the victims of Jeffrey Epstein will cost their party at the ballot box ( Getty )

One of the key Republican advocates of that act, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, escalated his attack on the DOJ over its handling of the files on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, saying of Trump: “He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration.”

Once a proud MAGA cheerleader, Greene quickly lost patience with Trump in his first year back in power, taking issue with his handling of several key issues and with his expectations of blind loyalty from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The Georgia Republican was particularly critical of the president over the Epstein affair and with his focus on foreign policy, arguing he had lost sight of his “America First” principles by prioritizing the wars in Ukraine and Gaza in pursuit of peace prizes.

She finally resigned from the House of Representatives in January, leaving Trump baffled and angered by her change of tone and lashing out by calling her “Marjorie Traitor Brown” on Truth Social.

In an interview with Lesley Stahl on CBS News’ 60 Minutes in December, the then-outgoing representative accused the president of “directly fueling” death threats against her family with the inflammatory nickname.

She also claimed that some of their fellow Republicans had made fun of Trump behind his back and only pivoted towards supporting him after he won the GOP presidential nomination in spring 2024.

Her latest warning about November’s midterms tallies with much of the latest polling, with the likes of YouGov and Morning Consult reporting this month that more registered voters intend to back Democrats than Republicans.

The Democrats have a six-point lead in YouGov’s latest poll and a three-point advantage in Morning Consult’s equivalent study and also lead in other prominent surveys from Focaldata, Quantus Insights, Public Policy Polling, Cygnal Political, and Harvard CAPS/Harris.