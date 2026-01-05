Mark Kelly has his retirement pay cut by Pentagon over ‘illegal orders video,’ Pete Hegseth announces
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the Arizona Democrat is ‘still accountable to military justice’
Senator Mark Kelly’s retirement rank and pay may be cut after making “seditious statements” that undermined military operations, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.
Hegseth moved to censure Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, on Monday, telling Fox News Digital that he has directed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to review the retired Navy captain’s retirement rank and pay and provide a recommendation in 45 days.
“Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice,” Hegseth wrote on X.
“Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly,” Hegseth continued.
The review could result in a downgrade from the rank at which Kelly officially retired. His retirement pay, which is tied to rank, may also be reduced as a result.
This is a breaking news story...
