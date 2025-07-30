Massachusetts mayoral candidate Geoffrey Epstein has to keep reminding people he’s not Jeffrey Epstein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Name recognition can be helpful for prospective political candidates — just look at the Kennedys — but it's been more of a thorn in the side for Framingham, Massachusetts, mayoral candidate Geoffrey Epstein.

The Australian-born Epstein said he's been making a point to remind people that he's not the notorious child sex trafficker and former pal of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein.

The infamous Epstein died in 2019 in the Metropolitan Detention Center while he was awaiting trial, but that hasn't stopped angry — and apparently quite out of date — commenters on social media demanding that he "show us the files," referring to the rumored Epstein client list.

“My guy. Might wanna pull out of the race if that’s your name. Or, you could show us the files,” one commenter wrote on the mayoral candidate’s Facebook page.

Thankfully, according to the mayoral candidate, most of his prospective constituents can differentiate the two. He told Politico that "no one locally cares about that at all," noting that the Epstein with the creepy island was "a dead American, and I'm an alive Australian."

Geoffrey Epstein, left, is a mayoral candidate in Framingham, Massachusetts, who wants to increase school funding and the use of solar power by the city. Jeffrey Epstein, right, is a disgraced New York financier and child sex trafficker who died in prison by suicide in 2019. Some social media commenters have confused the two, but the mayoral candidate — who goes by Geoff — said no one locally is making that mistake. ( Geoffrey Epstein for Mayor Facebook / New York State Department of Corrections )

It’s an especially tough time to have Epstein as a surname if you’re involved in politics, as the disgraced financier has been front and center in the news due to the Trump administration’s failure to produce the sex trafficker’s rumored “client list.”

After Trump and Bondi failed to produce the alleged client list, some of Trump’s longtime supporters — including podcaster Joe Rogan and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino — criticized the White House’s handling of the situation.

But it’s not all bad news for Geoffrey Epstein; another politician who shares both his first and last names with men accused of horrific crimes not only ran for office, but won.

According to Politico, New York state assembly member Harvey Epstein — whose name is the unfortunate combination of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s first name and Epstein's surname — feels the Australian mayor-hopeful's pain, but believes there’s a lot more to a person than a name.

“My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate,” Harvey said. “People will support you if you do the work and follow through.”

Epstein — who goes by Geoff — told the publication he got into the race to try to tackle issues he's seen with the city's infrastructure, environmental action, and education. He's pitched expanding solar installation on school roofs and parking lots, and using more of the city's funds to pay for education.

He's got strong competition in the city's incumbent Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, but if Harvey Epstein can pull it out despite his name, maybe there is hope for Geoffrey.