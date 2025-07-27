Trump, who has promoted countless conspiracy theories, whines Democrats are wasting time on conspiracy theories
Complaint comes as Trump administration faces pressure over Epstein files scandal
Donald Trump, who has regularly indulged in conspiracy theories during his rise to power and two terms in office, complained on Sunday that Democrats are too focused on conspiracy theories, as fallout for the administration continues over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
“All they know how to do is talk and think about conspiracy theories and nonsense,” Trump said during a meeting in Scotland with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “If they'd waste their time talking about America being great again, it would be so much nicer."
Trump himself has long employed conspiracies as a political tool, from becoming one of the leading proponents of the Obama birther conspiracy, to playing into his supporters’ fixation with the QAnon movement.
The administration’s handling of materials related to Epstein — disclosing an initial tranche of information that was mostly already public earlier this year, then declining to provide further releases, even as recent reporting highlighted Trump’s longstanding relationship with Epstein — has driven a rare wedge between Trump and his base, as well as provided ammunition to Democrats to scrutinize the president.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments