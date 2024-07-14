Support truly

Melania Trump broke her silence on the assassination attempt against her husband Donald Trump.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” the former first lady wrote, referring to the harrowing shooting on July 13 at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she said in a statement.

She called for unity across the country in the wake of the tragedy: “I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she continued. “The core facets of my husband’s life - his human side - were buried below the political machine.”

The suspected shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by authorities at the event.

The former first lady described her husband as a “generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.”

One spectator was killed in the incident and two others were critically injured, authorities have said.

Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage ( AFP via Getty Images )

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy,” she wrote.

Melania thanked Americans of all political stripes for voicing their support for her husband and her family in the wake of the incident: “For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide - thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

The former first lady, who has been largely absent from the campaign trail, posted her statement on X on Sunday morning.

It’s not immediately clear if Melania attended the Butler rally. The Independent has emailed a Trump campaign spokesperson.

Her husband was just starting his rally around 6pm on Saturday when a rapid succession of shots ripped through the venue.

Trump fell to the ground, ducking behind his podium. Secret Service rushed onto the stage, grabbed the former president by the arms, and helped him up to standing position. He threw his fist in the air while blood dripped across his face, stemming from his ear. Agents then led him to safety offstage.

The presumptive GOP nominee later said a bullet struck his ear. He thanked God for preventing “the unthinkable from happening.”