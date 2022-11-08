AOC warns Americans ‘not to fall’ for false GOP claims of ‘suspicious’ counting delays
Related video: AOC sparks debate after claiming In-N-Out is ‘overrated’
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned Americans not to “fall” for false Republican claims of “suspicious” counting delays.
“Many states don’t allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day. But many races can’t be called until mail-ins are counted, which can take over 24h. This is normal, but some GOP are laying ground to claim any race not called tonight is suspicious. Don’t fall for it,” the Democrat tweeted on Tuesday.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in a video posted to social media that it would be a “red flag if any Republicans are trying to declare victory before like 11pm and the media hasn’t called the race yet, so that they can just turn around and claim that the election was stolen”.
“We still have mail-in ballots that need to be counted,” she added, noting that some races will be called on election night but others “may take up to a week”.
“Just sit tight and don’t jump to any conclusions if races haven’t been called,” she told her followers.
Similarly to 2020, Republicans appear ready to question the 2022 results based on false premises if the votes don’t end up in their column by noting the amount of time that it takes to count mail-in votes, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
But it’s the GOP that has prevented mail-in ballots from being allowed to be counted before election day.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies