Don Jr takes break from social media after humiliating midterm posts
Donald Trump Jr has seemingly taken a break from social media after his bold predictions of a Republican midterm election “bloodbath” fell humiliatingly flat.
The former president’s eldest son tweeted the prediction on election day earlier this week, as well as wishing his followers “Happy Red Wave Day” on Instagram and even added “LFG!!!”
But the red wave he hoped for never materialised with Democrats performing far better than expected, and while the GOP may take control of the House with a tiny majority control of the Senate is still too close to call.
The GOP is facing some of the worst results in decades by a party not in control of the White House in the first midterm elections of a presidential term.
And a string of pro-Trump candidates who backed the former president’s lies about his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden were defeated at the polls, including Doug Mastriano and Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is still struggling to win her race in Colorado, as is gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in Arizona.
The results for the Republicans have been so lacklustre that the former president, who is almost certainly going to run again in 2024, has been urged to push back his announcement.
Mr Trump endorsed more than 330 candidates in the midterms, many of which lacked experience and were heavily flawed. While Mr Trump celebrated their GOP primary wins, their radical stances on abortion and supporting Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election were not in sync with the wider electorate.
Bloodbath!!!— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2022
Some big senate wins for Mr Trump included JD Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina.
