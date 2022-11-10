Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Don Jr takes break from social media after humiliating midterm posts

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 10 November 2022 17:44
Comments

Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’

Donald Trump Jr has seemingly taken a break from social media after his bold predictions of a Republican midterm election “bloodbath” fell humiliatingly flat.

The former president’s eldest son tweeted the prediction on election day earlier this week, as well as wishing his followers “Happy Red Wave Day” on Instagram and even added “LFG!!!”

But the red wave he hoped for never materialised with Democrats performing far better than expected, and while the GOP may take control of the House with a tiny majority control of the Senate is still too close to call.

The GOP is facing some of the worst results in decades by a party not in control of the White House in the first midterm elections of a presidential term.

And a string of pro-Trump candidates who backed the former president’s lies about his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden were defeated at the polls, including Doug Mastriano and Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is still struggling to win her race in Colorado, as is gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in Arizona.

The results for the Republicans have been so lacklustre that the former president, who is almost certainly going to run again in 2024, has been urged to push back his announcement.

Mr Trump endorsed more than 330 candidates in the midterms, many of which lacked experience and were heavily flawed. While Mr Trump celebrated their GOP primary wins, their radical stances on abortion and supporting Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election were not in sync with the wider electorate.

Some big senate wins for Mr Trump included JD Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in