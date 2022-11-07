Jump to content

Justice Department to monitor polls on Election Day in 24 states

Civil Rights Division and US attorneys’ office staff will monitor polls for compliance with federal voting rights laws in 34 cities and counties across the US

Alex Woodward
New York
Monday 07 November 2022 19:44
The US Department of Justice will monitor polls in 34 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day to ensure local compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Monitors will be stationed at polling locations in five counties in Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as eight cities and towns in Massachusetts and five in Michigan, among others.

The Justice Department – which has regularly deployed monitors in major elections – will also position monitors in battleground states Georgia, Nevada and Ohio, along with 17 others.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters,” according to a statement from the Justice Department on 7 November.

The Civil Rights Division “will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center,” according to the agency.

Monitors will include Civil Rights Division personnel as well as staff from the US Attorney’s offices in respective states.

Officials in Harris County, Texas requested federal election monitors last month after the state’s Republican Texas Secretary of State announced that the office would deploy its own monitors to the county – the third-largest in the US – in a move that Democratic officials feared was “designed to chill voters’ trust in the election process” and “to disrupt and intimidate local election workers.”

This is a developing story

