Mifepristone Supreme Court ruling – live: Abortion rights at stake in legal battle over commonly used drug
The nation’s highest court will weigh in on a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the drug
The future of a widely used abortion drug at the centre of the nation’s biggest legal battle over abortion rights since the end of Roe v Wade could be in the hands of the US Supreme Court.
Justices on the nation’s highest court will weigh in on a case targeting the federal government’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, part of a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, the most common form of abortion in the US.
Following an appeal from the Biden administration and drugmakers, the court paused a lower court ruling that would strip the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, which was first approved by the government agency in 2000.
The Supreme Court’s order expires at midnight on Friday, and the justices are expected to issue a decision in the case before then, but the decision ensures that the drug can still be accessed, for now.
It is unclear how the Supreme Court will rule on the appeal, but a ruling to strike down the FDA’s approval of the drug could drastically impact access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions of Americans across the country, including in states where it is legally protected, and
How the challenge to mifepristone landed at the Supreme Court
Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last year, marking a significant victory for the anti-abortion movement and Christian conservative legal groups who have fuelled that campaign, anti-abortion activists took aim at medication abortion, the most common form of abortion care in the US.
Here’s how the case played out over the last several months:
- In November, the group Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Amarillo, Texas on behalf of a group of anti-abortion activists incorporated at the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was organised that month with an address in Amarillo.
- Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk – a former right-wing activist lawyer who was appointed the federal judiciary by Donald Trump – held a hearing in the case on 15 March in Amarillo.
- Earlier this month, Judge Kacsmaryk issued a ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. His order was set to take effect a week later, pending a decision from on appeal.
- But in a separate ruling in Washington state, a federal judge ruled that the FDA cannot change the status quo when it comes to mifepristone’s approval, setting up potentially duelling decisions over the drug.
- Abortion rights advocates, providers, major medical groups and legal analysts condemned the ruling, and the US Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, which manufactures mifepristone, filed an appeal.
- That appeal landed at the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over the Amarillo court.
- A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit blocked a part of the judge’s ruling, but struck against mail-in prescriptions and rules that expanded the drug’s approval for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
- The Supreme Court blocked the Texas ruling while it considers the case.
Abortion advocates and providers brace for Supreme Court decision in major drug case
Abortion providers, clinics and abortion rights advocates and patients are anticipating a US Supreme Court decision that could provide some clarity about the fate of a widely used drug at the centre of the biggest legal battle for abortion care since the fall of Roe v Wade last year.
Advocates and civil rights legal groups were stunned by lower court rulings that took aim at the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, decisions that they say are “unmoored” by both the law and science, including decades of research and guidance from major medical and public health organisations.
Abortion advocates and providers brace for Supreme Court decision in major drug case
Clinics, drugmakers, legal groups and patients are anticipating a decision from the nation’s highest court as a legal challenge against a widely used abortion drug threatens to eliminate access for millions, Alex Woodward reports
The latest: Supreme Court delays decision in abortion drug case until Friday
The US Supreme Court has extended its pause on a lower court ruling that would strip the government’s approval of a widely used abortion drug, which will remain available, at least for now.
An order from the nation’s highest court that put the ruling on hold was set to lapse at midnight on Wednesday. An order issued on Wednesday afternoon extended that hold until midnight on Friday.
Supreme Court delays decision in abortion drug case until Friday
A Texas judge sided with anti-abortion activists to remove the government’s approval of a commonly used abortion drug. The Supreme Court has blocked that decision, for now
Who is Matthew Kacsmaryk, the Trump-appointed judge trying to ban abortion drug?
A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas whose decision to halt approval of the most commonly used abortion drug in the US has trigged a legal battle posing the most significant threat to abortion rights since the Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion care last year.
Who is Trump-appointed judge Matthew Kacsmaryk trying to ban abortion drug?
The controversial federal judge in Texas has presided over several cases with far-reaching national implications
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies