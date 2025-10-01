Mike Johnson makes dire prediction amid government shutdown about what Democrats will do to Trump if they retake House
Historically, Republicans have taken most of the brunt for government shutdowns
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warned Fox News viewers that Democrats would likely attempt to impeach President Donald Trump if they reclaim Congress in the 2026 midterms, as he seeks to blame his opposing party for the government shutdown.
Shortly before the parties’ bitter battle over funding led to a shutdown on Tuesday, Johnson told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he was confident Republicans could maintain control of the House of Representatives in the midterms.
“We’re going to win the midterms, absolutely,” Johnson confidently stated, despite Democrats blaming Republicans for refusing to negotiate with them on terms of a now-failed temporary funding bill, called a continuing resolution.
“We’re going to have a big victory and I think we can expand that majority so we can keep going. We have to give President Trump four years and not two,” Johnson said.
The speaker of the House then warned, “Imagine if the Democrats took over the House? They’d impeach [Trump].”
Republicans currently have a slim majority in the House with 219 members, while Democrats have 213. Republicans also maintain control of the Senate.
Trump was impeached twice by the House in his first term. The first time, in 2019, was for withholding foreign aid from Ukraine in exchange for the country investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. In 2020, Trump was again impeached for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election while also triggering the Jan 6 insurrection.
Next year’s midterms are expected to be high-stakes as Republicans seek to keep their control over both chambers of Congress to assist President Donald Trump’s agenda. Already, Republicans have gone on the offensive to try and convince the public that the shutdown is the Democrat’s fault.
Historically, Republicans have faced the brunt of blame for shutdowns. In 2018, Trump and Republicans were largely blamed by the public for triggering a 35-day shutdown after they made a last-minute attempt to add funding for a border wall into a continuing resolution.
In 2013, Republicans in the House were also held accountable by much of the public for a 16-day shutdown after trying to implement terms that would have delayed or defunded the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Early polling from NPR/PBS/Marist shows that 38 percent of the public would blame Republicans for the shutdown, while 27 percent would blame Democrats and 31 percent would blame both parties.
Republicans are pointing fingers at Democrats, claiming it is their fault for the shutdown because they’re trying to add a healthcare tax credit extension, funding for Medicaid, and a provision that would prevent Trump from withholding federal funding.
Many, including Trump and Johnson, have spread misinformation about what Democrats want out of the continuing resolution - including wanting to fund healthcare for undocumented immigrants - as part of the effort to make sure the public blames them for the government shutdown.
