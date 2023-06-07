Pence 2024 news - live: Former vice president Mike Pence launches presidential campaign against Trump
In a crowded field, former Indiana governor Mike Pence looking to stand out from Republican rivals in 2024 campaign
Mike Pence announces 2024 presidential run
Former vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday announced that he is entering the running for the 2024 presidential election, setting up a heated competition for the Republican nomination with former president Donald Trump.
In a launch video for his campaign, Mr Pence said a “different leadership” could turn the country around to prevent the American dream from being “crushed”.
“Today our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature,” Mr Pence continued.
While the video highlights Mr Pence’s work as vice president, it avoids making a single mention of the man he served during that period – Mr Trump.
In an increasingly crowded GOP field, Mr Pence faces competition from fellow ex-Trump administration figures, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Mr Pence served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2001 and 2013 and as Indiana’s governor between 2013 and 2017, but rose to international attention as Mr Trump’s running-mate in 2016.
He is the first vice president in modern US history to run against his former running mate.
After losing the electoral vote to Democrat Joe Biden the previous November by 306 to 232 and the popular vote by 81.3 million ballots to 74.2 million, Mr Trump immediately and baselessly began to insist the contest had been “rigged” in a vast nationwide conspiracy orchestrated by his opponents.
Two months of farcical legal proceedings led by a ragtag group of misfit attorneys — most notably among them ex-New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani — ended with a whimper, as Mr Trump’s allies entirely failed to offer a court any argument that satisfied the legal requirements to bring lawsuits challenging the election, much less any proof of the fraud they had alleged.
The pair always made for an unlikely double act, with Mr Pence’s quiet, respectful demeanour and devout evangelical Christian faith utterly at odds with the trash-talking New Yorker’s taste for celebrity, glitzy decor and vulgar showmanship.
But Mr Pence remained at his boss’s side throughout his tumultuous one-term presidency, a source of constant support until even his loyalty was tested beyond endurance by the events of 6 January 2021.
Former US vice president Mike Pence, the once-loyal sideman to twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump, will kick off his own attempt to win election to the nation’s top job when he formally announces his campaign at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Mr Pence’s pre-empted that unveiling with a video posted to social media in which he channelled Abraham Lincoln by saying the nation required “different leadership” appealing to “the better angels of our nature”, coming just days after he made his candidacy official by filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Having filed the necessary paperwork, Mr Pence’s first official event is a CNN town hall live this evening at 9pm on the network.
Perhaps the most pressing question for the former vice president is how he will separate himself from his former boss, Donald Trump and his close association with the one-term president.
He must also differentiate himself from the growing field of GOP candidates.
Pence launches 2024 campaign
Good morning, welcome to our rolling coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign launch.
Mr Pence enters a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination to lead them against President Joe Biden when he seeks a second term.
The former vice president had begun his campaign with a distinctly Reaganesque video in which he makes no mention of former president Donald Trump.
Mr Pence is the first candidate to run against their former running mate in modern US history.
