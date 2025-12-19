Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian Glenn, the soon-to-be former White House correspondent for far-right network Real America’s Voice who recently became engaged to Marjorie Taylor Greene, exclaimed on Friday that he was “angry” over the MAGA infighting “bulls***” that was on full display at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.

With the American conservative movement already embroiled in a simmering civil war over the rising prominence of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the fractures within MAGA grew even more pronounced in recent weeks over right-wing provocateur Candace Owens’ conspiracy theories about TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

During the opening night of AmericaFest, Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro – the first speaker after Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, took the stage – tore into Owens and other “charlatans” who “traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty.” Shapiro also took aim at Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Steve Bannon, blasting them as “frauds and grifters” who have shown themselves to be cowards.

“The people who refused to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks — and some of them are speaking here tonight — are guilty of cowardice,” Shapiro raged, later adding: “If you host a Hitler apologist, Nazi-loving, anti-American piece of refuse like Nick Fuentes … you ought to own it.”

Carlson, who has come under fire from much of the right for his extremely chummy interview with Fuentes, did not take Shapiro’s broadside sitting down in his own speech from the TPUSA stage.

open image in gallery Brian Glenn criticized prominent MAGA personalities for continuing to blast each other during a Turning Point USA conference, expressing concern about the impact it will have on the 2026 midterms. ( Real America's Voice )

“That guy is pompous,” Carlson sneered, adding that he “laughed” at Shapiro’s speech while watching it in the green room. “To hear calls for, like, deplatforming and denouncing people at a Charlie Kirk event, I’m like, what?! That’s hilarious!”

As for Kelly, who credited herself for setting up the “detente” between Owens and Erika Kirk earlier this week, she snarked online that Shapiro had levied an “attack on yours truly” without having “a d*** clue what has been going on behind the scenes for months.” In recent months, Kelly has faced increasing criticism for refusing to condemn Carlson and Owens amid their increasingly unhinged conspiracies.

Appearing on Real America Voice’s morning show on Friday, Glenn – no stranger to the bitter disputes tearing apart Donald Trump’s coalition – groused that the growing rifts within the Republican Party could lead to massive midterm election losses next year.

“I kind of wish we'd turn our attention to 2026 and the policies that actually affect Americans. All of this talk is great for talk radio, but it's horrible in terms of winning the 2026 midterms,” Glenn declared.

“This does nothing to improve anyone's life,” a rapidly agitated Glenn continued. “And if I seem a little angry about it, it's because I am! We waste so much dadgum time on who said this, who said that, all these conspiracy theories.”

Asking if Americans’ lives are better than they were a year ago and whether they will have improved midway through Trump’s second term, Glenn said “those are the things I wish we'd talk about” before sounding off over the intraparty feuds roiling the GOP.

“All this other bull***, I'm sorry, I'm just over it! If I seem a little angry, I apologize, I'm just over it,” he grumbled. Of course, Glenn himself has been stuck in the middle of much of this splintering of Trump’s base.

Greene, who said yes to the TV personality after he popped the question earlier this month, has found herself deemed a “traitor” by the president after she split with the administration and GOP leadership on several issues – namely the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and extending health care subsidies.

Because of the awkward position he’d been placed in over the bitter divorce between Trump and Greene, once one of the president’s most loyal and fiercest defenders, Glenn revealed that he would be leaving his position as Trump’s favorite White House reporter to move to Georgia when his fiancee officially leaves Congress next month.