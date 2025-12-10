Republican Rep. Nancy Mace claims police report of her expletive-filled rant at airport staff was ‘falsified’ as a ‘political hit job’
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace claimed she had “never” called anyone an idiot, but immediately had to walk that back, when social media users pointed out she publicly called Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib an idiot last year
Congresswoman Nancy Mace is now claiming that police “100 percent falsified” an investigation report documenting her recent meltdown at a South Carolina airport.
During an encounter in October at the Charleston International Airport, Mace is accused of escalating a “minor miscommunication” with security into an expletive-heavy “spectacle” that left staff “visibly upset,” according to an airport police investigation report obtained by The Washington Post.
The South Carolina lawmaker, who is currently running for governor, allegedly berated officers and TSA staff, telling them she was “sick of your s***,” calling them “f***ing idiots,” and accusing them of being “f***ing incompetent,” according to the report. Many airport staff were working without pay at the time due to the government shutdown.
The Republican complained she was not receiving special treatment even though she was a “f***ing representative,” the report allegedly said.
Mace was interviewed on CNN by Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night and claimed that while she “backs the blue,” the airport security police report was “100 percent falsified”.
The congresswoman said that audio and video captured on the day of the incident do not show her berating anyone.
“I've taken responsibility, yes, I was absolutely, 100 percent frustrated,” Mace said, before Collins interjected to ask her if she had actually said the things included in the police report.
Mace said she “did not.” The congresswoman maintains that she was frustrated, but she was only asking for help, not screaming expletives at workers.
“So you're saying that police officers are lying?” Collins asked.
Mace replied, “no, I am saying that is, in part, false, and that is a falsified document.”
“There are things in there — most of what's quoted is not true,” she said, adding that she has asked the police for audio and bodycam footage of the incident, but was told it did not exist.
Collins pressed Mace again, reading her quotes directly from the police report and asking Mace if she spoke those words. Mace insisted that she did not, and has never “called a cop an idiot.”
“I am absolutely saying that that report was falsified, 100 percent fictitious, falsified,” Mace said. “In no way, shape or form did I call any of them idiots ... I have never called someone an idiot.”
Soon after the interview, Mace corrected herself, noting in a post on X she had previously called Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib “Iran's useful idiot” in a social media post from July 2024.
Mace said the report was “such a political hit job,” and later in the interview even called it a “very effective political hit job.”
Collins asked Mace who was behind the “hit job,” and Mace said she believed it was South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Mace and Wilson are political rivals and are running against each other in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary.
She said she “100 percent” believed that he conspired with airport police to drum up a fictitious account of her acting rude and entitled. Mace claimed that Wilson had a press release out condemning her just minutes after the initial incident report was released.
The Independent requested comment from Wilson late Tuesday evening and did not receive an immediate response.
When Collins asked her if she regretted how she acted on the day of the incident, Mace refused to give a straight answer.
Last month, Mace posted online more than 100 times in defense of her alleged actions at South Carolina’s Charleston Airport.
At the time, Mace defiantly defended her behavior.
“I absolutely 100 percent confronted the airport employees who put my safety at risk,” she said. “Did I drop an F bomb? I hope I did. Did I call them incompetent? If I didn't, they absolutely earned it,” she said in November.
