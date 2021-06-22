NYC Mayoral race - live: Candidates greet voters as New Yorkers head to the polls to choose next mayor
New Yorkers are heading to the polls today for the Democratic and Republican primaries in the city’s mayoral race. With the city’s heavy tilt to the left side of the aisle, the Democratic primary race among 13 candidates is likely to determine New York’s next mayor.
The primary race began at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 33,000 New York City residents and underscored overlapping crises in housing, unemployment, healthcare and education.
Voting closes on 22 June amid fresh optimism with relatively strong Covid-19 vaccination rates – alongside growing concerns over public safety and citywide violence, with candidates debating their competing visions for the future of the nation’s largest and most expensive police force after antiracist uprisings and calls to “defund the police” to prioritise critical social services.
In-person voting comes to a close on 22 June, but results in the city’s first-ever ranked-choice election may not be revealed until next month.
Andrew Yang relies on enthusiasm to win over voters as he gets early start on primary day
There were only a few voters to speak to when Andrew Yang arrived at his polling location in Chelsea in southern Manhattan.
Mr Yang has relied on his enthusiasm to win over voters, The New York Times reported. He tested positive for Covid-19 in February and had to go to hospital because of a kidney stone in April, but he has still had a busy, in-person campaign schedule.
At Public School 33 in Chelsea, he told voters: “If you want your city to work for us and our families, you have got to get out and vote. I’d love it if it were for me,” he said and added: “But even if it’s not for me, vote anyway, and you can rank up to five candidates.”
Mr Yang has endorsed former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia as his second choice in New York City’s ranked-choice voting system.
Mr Yang will appear at an election night party in Hell’s Kitchen after going around the city visiting polling locations. The official winner probably won’t be named before the week starting on 12 July.
Asked by a reporter what he would do while he waited for the results, Mr Yang joked: “I’m going to put on exactly what I’m wearing right now and come back to this street corner,” he said while laughing. “I’m going to be here at 6.30 tomorrow morning.”
Clarifying that he thought he would come out victorious once the polls closed, he said he would get to work. “We really don’t have the time to waste,” he said.
Claims by Adams lays foundation for contesting results as battle over voting process echoes 2020 presidential election
New York City’s new ranked-choice voting system, allowing voters to pick the top five candidates they like best, has turned previous political assumptions upside down, Politico reports.
Frontrunner Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and a former NYPD captain, has claimed that the alliance between Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang is a kind of voter suppression.
The claims echo the 2020 election and have laid the foundation for Adams to contest the election results if they don’t go his way.
Referencing former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen presidential election, a reporter asked Mr Adams: “Can you assure voters that’s not what you’re doing here?”
“Yes,” Mr Adams said, but added: “I assure voters that no one is gonna steal the election from me.”
“Rank me No 1 and then rank Kathryn Garcia No 2,” Mr Yang said as he campaigned with Ms Garcia on Saturday.
“For them to come together like they are doing in the last three days, they’re saying we can’t trust a person of colour to be the mayor of the city of New York when this city is overwhelmingly people of colour,” Mr Adams said of the alliance, according to The New York Times.
“I would tell Eric Adams that I’ve been Asian my entire life,” Mr Yang said in response at a press conference. Mr Adams clarified that he was arguing that Mr Yang and Ms Garcia were trying to stop a Black or Latino person from becoming mayor.
Ranked-choice voting experts say Mr Adams’ concerns are overblown and that it’s usually the polling leader with the most first-choice votes on election night who ends up winning.
“There have been 429 elections in the US that have used ranked-choice voting. In all but 15, the candidate with the most number of first-place votes won,” Alex Clemens, a Bay Area political strategist and lobbyist told Politico. “It’s unusual when that doesn’t happen.”
Close to 200,000 New Yorkers voted early in mayoral primaries
Early voting in the primaries for New York mayor started on 12 June and ended on 20 June.
According to the New York City Board of Elections, at least 191,197 people voted during the early voting period.
As of Monday, 220,690 absentee ballots had been sent out and 82,682 ballots had been returned.
Last-minute poll shows Adams in the lead with Wiley and Garcia fighting for second place
A poll conducted between 18 and 20 June, just days before Tuesday’s Democratic Primary for New York Mayor, had Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the top choice for 26 per cent of likely voters.
Former City Hall lawyer Maya Wiley was the first choice for 21 per cent of voters in New York’s ranked-choice voting system, with former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia coming in third with 18 per cent of likely voters picking her as their first choice.
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang got 12 per cent in the poll by Data for Progress. Comptroller Scott Stringer got six per cent support and five per cent of surveyed voters remained undecided.
The survey included 1,354 likely voters.
Looking at the second choice of likely voters, Ms Garcia came out on top with 22 per cent. Ms Wiley received 15 per cent in the second preference category, while Mr Adams got 13 per cent, and Mr Yang and Mr Stringer each received 11 per cent.
New York Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams breaks down in tears after voting
New York Mayoral frontrunner Eric Adams broke down in tears after voting early on Tuesday.
Mr Adams, one of the top candidates in the Democratic primary, became emotional after going to the polls in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood of Brooklyn, describing how he “took my son’s hand and placed it on my name,” similar to what Mr Adams’ late mother had done with him in an election in 1977.
“Mom has gone. She transitioned a few months ago at the height of the election, and I never had the time to mourn,” he said according to the New York Post. Describing the moment she passed away, Mr Adams told a large group of supporters: “I held mommy’s hand … her heart stopped. And we sat there alone.”
“This city betrayed mommy,” he said, mentioning healthcare issues, children being given unhealthy food, and a lack of resources to help her raise a child with learning disabilities.
“It betrayed her when she had to work three jobs to provide for her six children. It just betrayed her,” Mr Adams added.
“And now all these years later, her son walked into a polling place and he placed her grandson’s son on his name to run to be the Mayor of the City of New York, and finally stop the betrayals,” he said.
“That’s what this is about. It’s about just ending the betrayals of everyday families in this city,” Mr Adams told to applause from his supporters.
How ranked choice voting will work in the NYC mayoral primary election
New York City will use ranked-choice voting for the first time to determine the nominees for mayor.
Ranked-choice voting, passed by ballot initiative in 2019, allows New Yorkers to rank up to five candidates on their mayoral primary ballot, though depending on which party’s primary in which they participate, they may not have that many options.
While a large field of Democrats are running, just two GOP candidates will be on the ballot.
In order to advance to the general election, a candidate must either be ranked no 1 on votes from 50 per cent or more of all voters, or win a runoff that consists of rounds of counting votes after each of which the candidate with the least number of votes will be eliminated.
Individual ballots will only be counted as one vote for one candidate, but if the highest-ranked candidate on a voter’s ballot is eliminated, the ballot will change to be counted for the next-highest-ranked contender.
