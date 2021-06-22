✕ Close Related video: New Yorkers vote in Democratic primary for post-pandemic mayor

New Yorkers are heading to the polls today for the Democratic and Republican primaries in the city’s mayoral race. With the city’s heavy tilt to the left side of the aisle, the Democratic primary race among 13 candidates is likely to determine New York’s next mayor.

The primary race began at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 33,000 New York City residents and underscored overlapping crises in housing, unemployment, healthcare and education.

Voting closes on 22 June amid fresh optimism with relatively strong Covid-19 vaccination rates – alongside growing concerns over public safety and citywide violence, with candidates debating their competing visions for the future of the nation’s largest and most expensive police force after antiracist uprisings and calls to “defund the police” to prioritise critical social services.

In-person voting comes to a close on 22 June, but results in the city’s first-ever ranked-choice election may not be revealed until next month.