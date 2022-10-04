(AP)

A second day of witness testimony is underway in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others tied to the far-right anti-government militia group, who face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

Federal prosecutors argue the group and its leader spent weeks plotting an attempt to violently disrupt the joint session of Congress, alongside a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters, to block the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Opening arguments began on 3 October, during which prosecutors argued that the group planned an “armed rebellion” to “stop by whatever means necessary the lawful transfer of presidential power”.

FBI testimony also revealed group messages from Mr Rhodes preparing to reject the outcome of the 2020 election hours after polls had closed, and urging members to “refuse to accept Biden as the legitimate winner.”

Defense attorneys argued that allegations of a cache of weapons and supplies outside Washington were “reactive and defensive only” and only to be used “if Trump called them in.”