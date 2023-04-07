Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Barack Obama and former vice president Al Gore condemned the Republican majority in the Tennessee state legislature for expelling two Black lawmakers who joined public protests at the state capitol to advocate for gun safety after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville killed six people.

The state legislature voted to expel state Reps Justin Jones and Justin Pearson after they stood on the floor of the state House of Representatives, gave speeches and joined chants with protesters last Thursday during demonstrations at the state capitol.

Both men are Black. But a vote to expel Rep Gloria Johnson, who is white and joined Mr Jones and Mr Pearson in the demonstrations, failed.

Mr Gore, who served as Senator from Tennessee as did his father Al Gore Sr, criticised the expulson.

“Today's GOP-led vote in the TN House disenfranchised nearly 150,000 voters whose representatives rightfully pushed to reform TN’s insanely dangerous gun laws after the horrific mass murder at The Covenant School last week,” he said. “What a historically sad day for democracy in Tennessee.”

Mr Obama also criticised the expulsion in two tweets, saying that peaceful protest is a hallmark of democracy.

“No elected official should lose their job simply for raising their voice – especially when they’re doing it on behalf of our children,” he said. “What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won’t lead to progress.”