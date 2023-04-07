Tennessee votes to expel Democratic lawmakers who joined gun violence protest

The Tennessee House has voted to expel two Democratic lawmakers in an unprecedented move for the state.

Three representatives were up for expulsion over "breaking decorum" during a gun control demonstration at the statehouse.

Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson were voted out of the House by the Republican majority, while Gloria Johnson was not after the resolution to oust her failed by one vote.

Jones and Pearson spoke through megaphones as hundreds of demonstrators flooded into the House four days after a Nashville school shooting.

