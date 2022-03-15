Jen Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning ‘Joe Biden Sr’
‘I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,’ Ms Psaki told reporters
After Russia announced sanctions against several US political figures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that it may have accidentally punished President Biden’s father.
“I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
The president’s name is Joe Biden, Jr, not Sr, as Russia’s foreign ministry mistakenly labeled him. Earlier on Tuesday, the country announced sanctions against Mr Biden, Hillary Clinton, and several other US officials, barring them from entering Russia. Ms Psaki seemed unperturbed by this punishment.
“The second piece I would say is that it won’t surprise any of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia,” she said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies