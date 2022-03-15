Jen Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning ‘Joe Biden Sr’

After Russia announced sanctions against several US political figures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that it may have accidentally punished President Biden’s father.

“I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

The president’s name is Joe Biden, Jr, not Sr, as Russia’s foreign ministry mistakenly labeled him. Earlier on Tuesday, the country announced sanctions against Mr Biden, Hillary Clinton, and several other US officials, barring them from entering Russia. Ms Psaki seemed unperturbed by this punishment.

“The second piece I would say is that it won’t surprise any of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia,” she said.

