Rand Paul has come under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in a tweet just hours after her father was violently attacked in his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer.

“No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Friday.

The suspect has been identified by the San Francisco Police Department as 42-year-old David DePape.

Police Chief William Scott said during a press briefing on Friday that officers were dispatched at 2.27am and when they arrived on the scene, Mr DePape and Mr Pelosi were both seen holding a hammer.

The suspect pulled the hammer from Mr Pelosi and “violently assaulted him with it,” Mr Scott said.

The chief added that officers “immediately tackled” Mr DePape and took him into custody.

Dr Paul was attacked by a neighbour in November 2017 over a dispute concerning their yards, according to NBC News.

The Senator suffered broken ribs and claimed to have flown 10 feet in the air after the neighbour slammed into him from behind.

In March 2020, Christine Pelosi, daughter of the Speaker and Paul Pelsi, tweeted that Dr Paul’s neighbour “was right”.

The GOP Senator was quickly blasted on Twitter for criticising the younger Ms Pelosi.

“That Rand can’t bring himself to either just say nothing or condemn the assault without resorting to whataboutism speaks volumes about him,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.

“This tweet is an example of why no one felt sympathetic about Senator Badperm getting thrown around by his neighbor,” another Twitter user said.

“Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like getting beat up for being a shitty neighbor and getting attacked by someone who broke into your house trying to assassinate your wife are actually not the same thing,” a third account holder said.

“Even when he’s making a token effort to say something decent, he just can’t help being a repulsive s***head,” Charles Johnson added.

More follows...