CIA releases 1,400 new pages of investigative file into RFK assassination, including chilling note from his killer
Document drop includes an incriminating note Sirhan Sirhan wrote in his notebook
The CIA released a new batch of declassified documents related to the government’s investigation into the assassination of Robert F, Kennedy on Thursday, which includes a copy of a note that Kennedy’s killer, Sirhan Sirhan, wrote.
Per President Donald Trump’s executive order directing agencies to declassify materials in cases of public interest, including RFK and his brother JFK’s assassinations, the CIA released 54 declassified documents, amounting to 1,400 pages.
"The records reveal for the first time that Senator Kennedy shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country," the CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement.
Much of the information in the release is not considered particularly revealing, but it does include an incriminating note that Sirhan wrote on May 18, 1968 – less than one month before Sirhan would fatally shoot Kennedy.
“R.F.K. must die, RFK must be killed, Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated,” Sirhan wrote down over and over again on a piece of notebook paper used during his murder trial.
The note appears to have been obtained by the Associated Press and reprinted by the Washington Post.
This is a breaking news story, more follows….
