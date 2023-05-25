Ron DeSantis news – live: DeSantis’ glitch-filled 2024 launch on Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces branded ‘DeSaster’
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis’ hotly-anticipated 2024 campaign launch fell flat on Wednesday night when it was marred by technical glitches from the off.
The Florida governor, 44, chose to announce his presidential run in an unconventional way – in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk and David Sacks.
But, the event got off to a rocky start when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.
While Musk claimed the servers were overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people tuning in to listen, Mr DeSantis faced ridicule for the underwhelming launch from online commentators and both sides of the political aisle.
His main Republican rival Donald Trump jumped at the chance to brand the launch a “disaster” while his son Don Jr coined the term “DeSaster” – a hashtag that soon began trending on Twitter.
President Joe Biden also joined in the ridicule, posting a link to his donation page with the quip: “This link works.”
Meanwhile, AOC joked that she had more viewers join when she famously played Among Us on Twitch.
Mr DeSantis, who is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote, sought to brush off the debacle in a Fox News interview.
Memes mock dire Ron DeSantis 2024 launch
Ron DeSantis’ attempt to launch his 2024 presidential campaign via Twitter Spaces did not go as planned as the platform faced a plethora of technological issues, prompting a flood of memes and mockery.
Ariana Baio reports.
Memes mock disastrous DeSantis 2024 launch as #DeSaster trends
Ron DeSantis’ presidential launch via Twitter Spaces was filled with technological glitches
‘Just call me winner’: DeSantis laughs off Trump’s endless list of nicknames
Newly-announced presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis laughed off name-calling from his top rival Donald Trump, saying the former president can call him whatever he likes as long as he ‘calls me winner’.
Fresh off the heels of a glitchy announcement about his bid for the Republican nomination for 2024, Mr DeSantis was asked about Mr Trump’s myriad nicknames for him (which include, but are not limited to, Meatball Ron, Ron DeSanctimonious, Tiny D, and RonDishonest) and laughed them off.
Read more...
DeSantis laughs off Trump’s endless list of mocking nicknames: ‘Just call me winner’
DeSantis was asked about Trump’s myriad nicknames for him and laughed them off
Trump campaign launches new ad after DeSantis formally enters 2024 race
Donald Trump’s campaign launched a new ad on Twitter taking aim at Ron DeSantis moments after the Florida governor announced his formal bid for the 2024 presidency.
The ad includes images of Mr DeSantis with president Joe Biden and asks: “Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters?”
It also includes a clip of Mr DeSantis sitting with a child and pointing to a Trump campaign sign as the governor is heard reading, “Make America Great Again.”
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside Miami hotel hosting donor meeting
Protesters demonstrated outside a luxury hotel in Miami as wealth donors to newly announced 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis met.
The protest assembled outside the city’s Four Seasons hotel hours before Mr DeSantis announced his bid for the presidency in a chaotic Twitter event with Elon Musk. Mr DeSantis was not actually present at the hotel, according to the Miami Herald.
Graeme Massie filed this report last night.
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside luxury Miami hotel
Protest came hours before Florida governor announced bid at chaotic Twitter event
Boycott Florida? Warnings from civil rights groups call attention to ‘hostile’ DeSantis agenda
“Governor Ron DeSantis has inflicted deep and lasting damage upon our state, eroding the fundamental rights of our residents and visitors while exploiting the word ‘free’ as a hollow campaign slogan,” said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida.
The group warned LGBT+ people traveling to the state last month after the governor advanced a sweeping set of policies targeting LGBT+ people, particularly transgender youth, that have echoed in state legislatures across the US.
Other advisories followed from the League of United Latin American Citizens and the NAACP, two of the oldest and largest civil rights advocacy groups in the US.
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBT+ political advocacy group, also has joined Equality Florida’s advisory.
Alex Woodward reports on how three of the largest civil rights groups in the country issued Florida travel advisories in an effort to draw attention to the presidential candidate’s far-right campaign:
Boycott Florida? Warnings from civil rights groups on ‘hostile’ DeSantis agenda
Three of the largest civil rights groups in the country issued Florida travel advisories in an effort to draw attention to the presidential candidate’s far-right campaign, Alex Woodward reports
Everything we know about Ron DeSantis’ policies as he launches 2024 campaign
As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prepares to announce his official bid for president of the United States, Americans are getting a taste of what a future under Mr DeSantis could look like.
For months, Mr DeSantis, 44, has been called a possible frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the media because of his reputation for passing conservative legislation and comfortable re-election to the governor’s mansion.
From passing a six-week abortion ban to eliminating concealed carry permits, Mr DeSantis has proven he is willing to pass controversial legislation in the name of uniting the state under right-leaning values.
And the Florida governor seems to be hoping for the same if he were to become US president.
Here’s what Mr DeSantis has said about the future of the US and what he thinks of certain policies:
Everything we know about Ron DeSantis’ policies as he launches 2024 campaign
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign for president on Wednesday evening
From self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to Team Trump and DeSantis? Elon Musk’s curious politics revealed
“I prefer to stay out of politics.” Those were Elon Musk’s words when forced in September 2021 to respond to a claim by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that he supported the state’s anti-abortion laws.
If he really does prefer to stay out of politics, however, Musk has a funny way of showing it. Over his many years of fame as the chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter, the South African-born tycoon has attacked everyone and everything from Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders through individual regulatory officials to Covid rules, trade unions, and “pronouns”.
Since 2022, his public political stances have taken a sharp rightward turn as he declared his support for the Republican Party, aligned himself with far-right activists on Twitter, disparaged transgender rights, embraced conservative conspiracy theories, and pledged to save civilisation from the “woke mind virus”.
His activities appear to have earned him the patronage of Florida’s GOP governor Ron DeSantis, who was announcing that he is running for president during a conversation with Musk in Twitter’s audio panel service Spaces on Wednesday 24 May.
Read more:
What are Elon Musk’s political beliefs?
Is Elon Musk Republican or Democrat?
Can DeSantis win? What do the polls say?
Eric Garcia writes:
Much of Mr DeSantis’s case for being president has focused on electability, with his pitch being that he is the only Republican candidate who can beat President Joe Biden. Similarly, Mr DeSantis has sold himself as a conservative warrior who has passed legislation restricting abortion access and curtailing how sexual orientation and gender identity are taught in schools.
At the same time, his donors argue that his relative youth – at age 44, he is the youngest male governor in the country – as well as his focus on the environment, could help him appeal to moderate voters.
Read more:
Can DeSantis win? This is what the polls say
The florida governor poses the most credible threat to Trump, but his numbers have declined
Trump fans mock DeSantis campaign site logo as he enters 2024 race
“Biggest communications blunder”?
DeSantis campaign site logo mocked as he enters presidential race
‘Using a swamp creature as a teaser for your presidential campaign seems like quite the misstep’
‘Pudding fingers’: The truth behind the story
As Ron DeSantis announces his presidential campaign, his main rival Donald Trump has seized on the rumour that the Florida Governor has been spotted eating pudding with his bare hands.
This is the bizarre story behind the saga that’s now been turned into a campaign insult in the burgeoning fight between the ex-president and his former ally.
Read on:
The truth behind the bizarre Ron DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ claim
Former staffer says it’s ‘interesting that the governor didn’t flat out deny eating pudding with three fingers’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies