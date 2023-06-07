DeSantis news – latest: Texas sheriff backs Newsom and also recommends criminal charges over migrant flights
DeSantis on campaign trail hoping to raise national profile as 2024 race hots up
Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public
The sheriff of Bexar County, Texas is recommending criminal charges against those involved with flights that sent 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants from El Paso to Martha’s Vineyard last year, what was widely derided as a political stunt orchestrated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
A statement from the sheriff’s office says it has completed an investigation launched last September and recommended several counts of unlawful restraint, both misdemeanours and felonies, to the office of the Bexar County district attorney.
Meanwhile, Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady and the wife of aspiring Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, has been branded a “Walmart Melania” after she wore a leather jacket emblazoned with a map of the Sunshine State, an alligator and the legend “Where woke goes to die” during a campaign stop in Iowa to promote her husband.
Elsewhere, a Vice documentary about the candidate’s earlier career as a US Navy lawyer serving at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba has been mysteriously dropped from Showtime’s schedules, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with no explanation given.
Trump lashes out at Chris Christie
As he launched his own bid for the Republican presidential nomination, last night former New Jersey governor Chris Christie hit out at Trump in surprisingly personal style.
“The grift from this family is breathtaking. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House, and months later, it turns out, they get $2 billion from the Saudis? That makes us a banana republic,” he declared.
As you might have expected, Trump was hardly likely to take an attack like that lying down.
Here’s what he had to say by way of a response in his latest feverish post to Truth Social:
“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!”
Gaetz pushes resolution to hold former NYC prosecutor in contempt
Rep Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution to hold a former New York City prosecutor in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about charges against former president Donald Trump.
The resolution requests that Mark Pomerantz, who worked in the New York County District Attorney’s office before resigning, be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Gaetz pushes resolution to hold former NYC prosecutor in contempt over Trump charges
Mark Pomerantz testified before a House subcommittee last month but repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights
ICYMI: Judge says trio who put up $500k bail for George Santos must be revealed
Embattled congressman George Santos has been told by a judge that the identities of the trio who paid his $500,000 bail must be publicly revealed.
Mr Santos, a Republican from New York, pleaded not guilty last month to federal charges of defrauding his campaign supporters, lying to obtain unemployment money and making false statements on congressional disclosure forms.
Magistrate Judge Anne Shields ruled on Tuesday that Mr Santos has until 12pm on Friday to appeal her decision at which point the names would be unsealed. She also sealed her decision, keeping the names a secret until the deadline.
Graeme Massie reports.
Santos’s mystery backers to be named despite offer to go to jail to protect them
New York lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to string of federal financial crimes
New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 pleads guilty
A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstructing Congress.
James Breheny, who is also known as Seamus Evers, of Little Ferry, pleaded guilty in Washington’s federal court to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden‘s electoral victory over former President Donald Trump.
New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony charge
A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and bragged about it in text messages has pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress
Federal judge blocks Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
A federal judge has partially struck down Florida’s ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors in a ruling that condemns anti-trans bigotry and debunks bogus claims from state officials.
The ruling from US District Court Judge Robert Hinkle on 6 June grants a preliminary injunction that blocks enforcement of a law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and rules that prevent a group of trans youth who sued the state from accessing widely accepted care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as their legal challenge plays out.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Federal judge blocks DeSantis ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
Court order eviscerates Florida administration’s arguments: ‘Dog whistles ought not be tolerated’
Newsom suggests kidnap charges over DeSantis’s migrant flights
California Governor Gavin Newsom suggested he may be considering kidnapping charges against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the 2024 GOP primary candidate flew a group of migrants from Texas to Sacramento on allegedly false pretences.
Mr Newsom called Mr DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” in a tweet on Monday, and then provided a snippet of the state’s laws regarding kidnapping.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Gavin Newsom suggests kidnap charges over Ron DeSantis’s migrant flights
California governor calls presidential hopeful a ‘small, pathetic man’
Trump threatens former lawyer who told CNN he expected indictment
Donald Trump threatened to hold his former lawyer Ty Cobb “legally responsible” for weighing in with his opinion on the ongoing classified documents probe into Mr Trump, claiming the attorney used “angry, nasty, and libelous” words.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump threatens former lawyer who told CNN he expected him to be indicted
Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb previously said he thinks the former president could go to jail if indicted in the classified documents inquiry
Pence suffered the wrath of Trump. Now the ex-vice president wants his old boss’s job in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence, the onetime loyal sideman to twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump, will kick off his own attempt to win election to the nation’s top job this week when he formally announces his campaign at a Des Moines, Iowa event on Wednesday.
Mr Pence’s announcement will come just days after he made his candidacy official by filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Pence suffered the wrath of Trump. Now he wants his old boss’s job in 2024
Former vice president places himself in direct competition with Donald Trump, Joe Sommerlad reports
Trump attorneys say defamation claim by E Jean Carroll must fail because jury agreed he never raped her
A New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against ex-President Donald Trump can’t win a pending defamation lawsuit against him because the jury agreed with Trump that he never raped her, his lawyers told a judge Monday.
The lawyers urged Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to reject columnist E. Jean Carroll’s bid to win $10 million or more in a second judgment by rewriting the 4-year-old lawsuit against Trump to conform with the findings of the jury that last month concluded Trump sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her.
Trump’s lawyers say defamation claim must fail because jury agreed he never raped her
Donald Trump's lawyers say a New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against the ex-president can't win a pending defamation lawsuit because the jury agreed with Trump that he never raped her
