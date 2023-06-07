DeSantis news – latest: Texas sheriff backs Newsom and also recommends criminal charges over migrant flights
DeSantis on campaign trail hoping to raise national profile as 2024 race hots up
Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public
Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, is recommending criminal charges against those involved with flights that sent 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants from El Paso to Martha’s Vineyard last year, what was widely derided as a political stunt orchestrated by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
A statement from the sheriff’s office says it has completed an investigation launched last September and recommended several counts of unlawful restraint, both misdemeanours and felonies, to the office of the Bexar County district attorney.
Meanwhile, Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady and the wife of the aspiring Republican presidential candidate, has been branded a “Walmart Melania” after she wore a leather jacket emblazoned with a map of the Sunshine State, an alligator and the legend “Where woke goes to die” during a campaign stop in Iowa to promote her husband.
Elsewhere, a Vice documentary about the candidate’s earlier career as a US Navy lawyer serving at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba has been mysteriously dropped from Showtime’s schedules, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with no explanation given.
Christie targets his ‘divisive’ former friend Trump
The battle for the Republican nomination just got a whole lot messier.
That was the defining message of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s campaign launch on Tuesday: get ready for blood.
Calling out his opponents by name, deconstructing their campaign slogans and clever quips — Chris Christie was in prime form on Tuesday evening at St Anselm College in New Hampshire, where he addressed a small crowd of voters in a town hall-style event and put his sights clear on his top rival, Donald Trump.
John Bowden reports as the Christie campaign gets underway.
Doug Burgum announces White House run [he’s the governor of North Dakota]
Doug Burgum, the little-known governor of North Dakota, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president on Wednesday morning, further crowding the Republican field.
Mr Burgum, who won re-election in staunchly Republican North Dakota last year, will make his announcement official on Wednesday morning. In a preview video released on Tuesday, he mostly focused on the economy, with a tagline saying “a new leader for a changing economy.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Key Trump aide seen arriving at Miami grand jury courthouse
Former Trump aide Taylor Budowich has been seen arriving at a federal courthouse in Miami to appear before the Florida grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by DoJ, reports say
Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.
The grand jury is in addition to a separate panel that has been meeting in Washington for months to consider charges against Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of the government’s efforts to reclaim the records.
It is not clear why prosecutors are using an additional grand jury, which was described to The Associated Press by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret proceedings, or which witnesses might be testifying before it.
A variety of witnesses, including lawyers for Trump, close aides to the former president and officials with the Trump Organization, have appeared over the last year before the grand jury in Washington. But the use of a different grand jury in Florida suggests that prosecutors may also be eyeing at least some potential charges in that state.
AP
CEO Chris Licht out at CNN days after devastating expose
CNN CEO Chris Licht has been ousted from the network after just 16 months in the job, according to reports.
The reported axing comes just days after a devastating expose in The Atlantic revealed he had lost the confidence of the newsroom.
The news was first reported by PuckNews, and quickly matched by CNN’s own media reporter Oliver Darcy, who had written a series of scathing newsletters about his former boss.
Here’s the moment CNN announced the news:
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Recap: Trump suggests he is about to be charged in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Former president Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he will soon face criminal charges in the long-running federal probe into his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at his Palm Beach, Florida property.
Writing on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump asked how the Department of Justice could “possibly charge” him for having hoarded classified documents at his home and office when similarly classified documents have been found at locations linked to other prominent figures, including President Joe Biden.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Tucker Carlson issues anti-Semitic slur against Volodymyr Zelensky as he launches new Twitter TV show
Ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson described Ukraine’s Jewish leader as “rat-like”, questioned the official story about 9/11 and claimed definitively that aliens are visiting Earth as he launched his new TV show on Twitter.
The far-right former Fox News anchor opened the next act of his career with a pro-Kremlin rant claiming that it was “obvious” Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday.
He referred to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “sweaty and rat-like”, “a persecutor of Christians” and in bed with American investment bankers.
Giuliani denies sex abuse claims and says accuser trying to stir ‘media frenzy’
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani says a woman’s lawsuit alleging he coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages is “a large stretch of the imagination” filled with exaggerations and salacious details “to create a media frenzy.”
Giuliani said in court papers that he had a consensual relationship with Noelle Dunphy “for a few months” in 2019, during his time as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, but denied she ever worked for him or that he pressured her into sex.
Dunphy’s lawsuit, filed last month in state court in New York, “contains a blunderbuss of contradictory allegations,” Giuliani said in his written response last Friday.
Her “singular objective” is to defame him, he said.
Florida officials share video boasting of role in California migrant flights amid calls to charge DeSantis
Florida officials have shared footage of migrants that the state helped shuttle to California on private jets amid calls for kidnapping charges to be brought against Governor Ron DeSantis.
A video shared by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) compiled two minutes and 21 seconds of clips showing migrants dancing to music on a bus, signing waivers and smiling as they posed for photos on a plane.
The video followed a statement by the agency on Tuesday confirming its involvement in two recent flights that carried migrants from New Mexico to California’s capital of Sacramento.
FDEM communicationsdirector Alecia Collins said that the relocation was “voluntary” and the migrants were taken to a non-profit organisation.
“Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California,” Ms Collins wrote. “A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a third party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government.”
The video shared by the organisation appeared aimed at refuting claims that the migrants had been “kidnapped” against their will.
Mike Pence next to declare his presidential aspirations
Former US vice president Mike Pence, the once-loyal sideman to twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump, will kick off his own attempt to win election to the nation’s top job when he formally announces his campaign at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Mr Pence’s pre-empted that unveiling with a video posted to social media in which he channelled Abraham Lincoln by saying the nation required “different leadership” appealing to “the better angels of our nature”, coming just days after he made his candidacy official by filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
The ex-Indiana governor’s presidential ambitions are nothing new, Mr Pence having teased a presidential run for months during a string of public appearances.
But the advent of an actual campaign changes the Republican landscape by putting him in direct competition with Mr Trump, his former running-mate, with whom he fell out definitively over the events of 6 January 2021.
