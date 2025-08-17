Marco Rubio confronted by news anchor over past opposition to ‘deal’ with Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marco Rubio watched along Sunday as a news anchor played him back his own remarks opposing the idea of striking a “deal” with Vladimir Putin.

The moment occurred after the secretary of state returned to Washington this weekend from Alaska, where he had been part of the delegation to accompany President Donald Trump to a historic summit with the Russian leader.

Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage. In their first meeting in six years, the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine. The U.S. president pushed for peace in the region but no ceasefire deal came out of the talks. However on Sunday, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that Putin had agreed to allow the U.S. and its European allies to offer Ukraine a security guarantee.

On Sunday, NBC’s Kristen Welker confronted Rubio with video when he was a senator, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In it, he proclaims that western leaders were repeatedly bamboozled by Putin due to the mistaken belief that it was possible the Russian leader would ever keep his word, and had a desire to broker peace agreements and avoid conflict.

“This guy lies. Habitually lies. He’s never kept a deal he ever signed, and he lies all the time. And I don’t know why--but he plays us like a violin in the west, because we want to cut a deal with everybody,” Senator Rubio said in the clip from three years ago. “You can’t cut a deal with a guy like this. He’s a professional, experienced liar.”

open image in gallery Marco Rubio was asked about his past skepticism of a deal with Vladimir Putin on NBC this weekend ( NBC - Meet the Press )

Welker then asked Rubio: “Mr. Secretary, given that, what makes you think that if you are able to reach a deal with President Putin, that he would stick to it. Based on what you said, he is a liar.”

Rubio replied that Putin’s dishonesty was what made a U.S.-backed security agreement for Ukraine so important. Putin’s openness to Ukraine inking a Nato-like security guarantee with American or European forces as part of a broader peace agreement, was described as a “game-changer”by Witkoff.

“That’s the point. That’s why the deal has to have enforceable mechanisms in it,” Rubio said. “That’s why the deal has to have things like security guarantees.”

Trump, however, has not committed publicly to honoring any kind of U.S.-backed security agreement for Ukraine, and often contradicts his own advisers.

Trump is set to meet Monday with Zelensky, several European leaders and NATO’s secretary-general.

open image in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting, as Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sit nearby, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska ( via REUTERS )

In Alaska, Trump and Putin also reportedly agreed that the U.S. would consider backing a Russian proposal that the cession of the Donbas region, including parts occupied by Ukraine, would be part of an agreement for the war to end.

Rubio’s explanation on Putin is just the latest sign of how the former senator has been put in awkward positions by his new Cabinet role. While in Congress, Senator Rubio was one of the strongest bipartisan voices to address broad reform of the U.S. immigration system, though it ultimately failed.

He was also an outspoken opponent of tariffs and after January 6, Rubio was one of many Republicans who denounced Trump, and his supporters who attacked the Capitol. At the time he argued that the attack would damage America’s image on the world stage, something he was separately confronted about on ABC News in January. His boss would go on to pardon hundreds of people involved in the attack, including some convicted of assaulting police.