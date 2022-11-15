Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

“Your desperation is rather …. desperate” - Fox News host slammed for claiming Katie Hobbs should have recused herself.

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 15 November 2022 16:37
Comments
Sean Hannity calls Arizona governor's race for Katie Hobbs

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.

“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday.

A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account.

Mr Hannity’s suggestion that Ms Hobbs, as secretary of state, should withdrawn from having oversight of the Arizona elections brought comparisons to the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, when Republican Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams after refusing to recuse himself as secretary of state.

Radio host Michelangelo Signorile One weighed in on Twitter, saying: “Did I forget them telling us Brian Kemp needed to recuse himself as Secretary of State in GA in first run for gov?”

Recommended

“What a weak hypocritical sore loser,” another user wrote in reply.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a frequent commentator on US politics, wrote: “Should have recused herself? Really Sean? Your desperation is rather …. desperate.”

“Sour grapes from Hannity,” another posted.

Recommended

Ms Hobbs won the Arizona governor’s on Monday night after the Associated Press projected that the latest round of ballot releases have her an unassailable lead over Ms Lake in one of the most keenly watched races in the country.

The Democrat has a lead of 20,000 over her election-denying opponent, who has refused to concede and described the call as “BS” in a tweet.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in