Republicans name John Thune to be Senate majority leader in Trump’s Washington
The Senate minority whip from South Dakota will succeed Mitch McConnell as the head of Republicans
Senate Republicans nominated Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota to succeed Mitch McConnell as majority leader, setting him up to be the main force to push through president-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.
Thune beat out Florida Senator Rick Scott, a favorite of allies of Trump’s such as Elon Musk, and Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who previously held the job of whip.
First elected in 2004, Thune beat former majority leader Thom Daschle.
Scott, for his part, had staged a very public campaign, pressing on social media with Musk and other figures such as Trump ally Robert F Kennedy Jr. A longtime ally of Trump, Scott had said he would work to rapidly confirm Trump’s nominees and allow Trump to make appointments during recess, which hasn’t been done in more than a decade.
Trump and Thune have previously clashed and at one point he wanted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to challenge Thune for his seat. But the two have largely put their differences aside and Thune endorsed Trump earlier this year.
