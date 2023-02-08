State of the Union – live: Reaction and key points from Biden’s 2023 address
Raucous speech lasted one hour and thirteen minutes as Biden adlibbed and responded to audience reaction
State of the Union 2023: Key moments from this year’s speech
President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night.
Among the topics he covered: the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China; his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations; police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols; and the wars on cancer and the illegal fentanyl trade.
Mr Biden highlighted the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and – appearing feisty and combative at times – responded to repeated heckles and boos from Republican lawmakers.
Among the ruckus was Marjorie Taylor Greene who chose to scream “liar” at the president moments as he spoke about some GOP members’ plans to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security.
At one point, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shushed members of his own party when they interrupted Mr Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim.
There were bipartisan moments of applause over police reform and Ukraine as guests including Nichols’ parents and Bono looked on. The president also made efforts to highlight moments in which both parties have worked together
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union
President Joe Biden on Wednesday was headed to Wisconsin, a battleground state he won by the slimmest of margins in 2020, to press his economic message and other themes from his State of the Union address in the window before his next big speech: announcing a possible reelection bid.
Biden was set to promote his economic plan at a training center run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America in Deforest, Wisconsin, near Madison, the White House said.
Addressing the nation Tuesday night, Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021, when he took office.
“Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?” he said.
At the union center, the Democratic president will meet with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden signed into law.
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union
President Joe Biden is making Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address
How long was Biden’s State of the Union address? Here’s how the address compares to past speeches
President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address was one of the longest such speeches of the last 60 years.
Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday night clocked in at one hour, 12 minutes, and 40 seconds – making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years, according to data compiled by UC Santa Barbara’s The American Presidency Project..
The addresses that outlasted Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday night were delivered exclusively by two men: Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, with Mr Clinton giving four speeches that ran longer than Mr Biden’s and Mr Trump giving three. Mr Clinton’s 2000 speech lasted more than a quarter-hour longer than Mr Biden’s did, clocking in at nearly an hour-and-a-half.
Mr Biden hit on a number of different policy areas on Tuesday night including corporate greed, infrastructure, police reform, veterans affairs, and foreign policy. His speech lasted some 10 minutes longer than his first State of the Union address did last year.
How long was Biden's State of the Union address?
Mr Biden gives one of the ten-longest running State of the Union addresses in the last 60 years
Kyrsten Sinema sparks debate with ‘Grammy-worthy’ dress at State of the Union
Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who recently left the Democratic Party and is facing a daunting path to re-election, again turned heads with her appearance at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Ms Sinema wore a striking yellow dress to the event and was photographed joking with Sen Mitt Romney and standing to applaud a line from President Joe Biden. The speech was Ms Sinema’s first State of the Union since leaving the Democratic Party at the start of the year.
The frock drew mixed reactions on social media, with many users remarking that she confused the event with the Grammy Awards earlier this week.
More intense critics drew comparisons between the bright yellow look and cartoon characters, including Big Bird from Sesame Street and the yellow Teletubby.
Others lumped Ms Sinema in with Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was compared to Cruella De Vil in a white coat with a dramatic fur collar.
Kyrsten Sinema sparks debate with 'Grammy-worthy' dress at State of the Union
Sen Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, is facing a complicated path to re-election next year
Biden stares down Republican hecklers in feisty State of the Union
Within the first few minutes of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, it was clear the speech he would deliver Tuesday night was not the partisan diatribe some presidents have delivered at the outset of a period of divided government in years past.
Instead of the standard pleasantries presidents have used to begin the annual ritual for decades, Mr Biden opened with a joke.
Andrew Feinberg, The Independent’s White House correspondent, unpacks Mr Biden’s speech.
Biden stares down Republican hecklers in feisty State of the Union speech
Joe Biden engaged in a running back-and-forth with Republicans that at times seemed more like something out of Prime Minster’s Questions than anything in the American parliamentary tradition
How progressives responded to the soft launch of Biden’s 2024 run
President Joe Biden addressed Congress for his second State of the Union on Tuesday at a time when many in his own party are beginning to question whether he’s their man for 2024.
John Bowden reports.
How progressives responded to Joe Biden’s State of the Union
Speech is Biden’s opportunity to soft launch 2024 campaign
VOICES: At the State of the Union, Republicans showed who they really are – and it wasn’t pretty
Holly Baxter writes:
Like most State of the Union speeches, this one was notable not for its content but for the drama that was unleashed on the margins. It began with a CNN report that Mitt Romney went up to George Santos in the chamber and told him, “You don’t belong here,” and it ended with Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling while dressed as Cruella de Vil.
But let’s rewind.
At the State of the Union, Republicans showed who they really are
Like most State of the Union speeches, this one was notable not for its content but for the drama that was unleashed on the margins. It began with a CNN report that Mitt Romney went up to George Santos in the chamber and told him, “You don’t belong here,” and it ended with Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling while dressed as Cruella de Vil.
Moment Kevin McCarthy shushes lawmaker heckling during tribute to fentanyl victim
Kevin McCarthy was forced to shush hecklers in his own party as they interrupted President Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim during Tuesday's State of the Union address. The Speaker of the House could be seen pursing his lips to quiet his GOP colleagues as Mr Biden honoured Courtney Griffin, who died of a fentanyl overdose and whose father Doug Griffin was in attendance at the speech. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene could be heard shouting; “It’s coming from China!”, as another colleague chimed “It’s your fault!”, in comments that have been branded ‘classless’. Sign up to news alerts here
5 key takeaways from Biden’s combative State of the Union address
President Joe Biden delivered his latest State of the Union address to a divided Congress, attempting to make the case that they can work together. Mr Biden also tried to show that despite the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US economy is roaring back.
At the same time, Mr Biden drew some lines in the sand and laid out areas where he would not compromise with the GOP. The president touted his record as he tested the waters for a 2024 run for the White House.
Here are five takeaways from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress from The Independent’s Eric Garcia who was in the chamber at the US Capitol tonight.
Five takeaways and fact check from Biden’s State of the Union
The president toggles between the magnanimous bipartisan dealmaker and combative incumbent battling Republican heckling
Surprise! Trump tried to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself
Bet you didn’t see that coming!
John Bowden took a look at what the former president was posting over on Truth Social.
Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself
Former president attempts to blanket media with his response but fails due to lack of Twitter presence
McCarthy doesn’t stand or applaud as Biden condemns Jan 6
When President Joe Biden condemned the January 6 Capitol riot and praised the resilience of American democracy at the beginning of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, plenty in the House chamber stood and applauded.
Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, did not.
Abe Asher reports.
Kevin McCarthy doesn’t stand or applaud as Biden condemns Jan 6 riot
McCarthy is watching his first State of the Union as Speaker of the House
