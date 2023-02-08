✕ Close State of the Union 2023: Key moments from this year’s speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Among the topics he covered: the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China; his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations; police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols; and the wars on cancer and the illegal fentanyl trade.

Mr Biden highlighted the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and – appearing feisty and combative at times – responded to repeated heckles and boos from Republican lawmakers.

Among the ruckus was Marjorie Taylor Greene who chose to scream “liar” at the president moments as he spoke about some GOP members’ plans to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security.

At one point, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shushed members of his own party when they interrupted Mr Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim.

There were bipartisan moments of applause over police reform and Ukraine as guests including Nichols’ parents and Bono looked on. The president also made efforts to highlight moments in which both parties have worked together