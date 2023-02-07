State of the Union - live: Biden addresses US amid poor approval rating as Huckabee Sanders gives GOP response
Follow the latest State of the Union updates as Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver GOP response
President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. The president is expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years, and to make an implicit campaign pitch as Mr Biden weighs whether to launch another run for the White House in 2024.
Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is ready less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent.
The president will also likely tout the recent positive economic news following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National Economic Director Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will highlight his economic policies as an “area of contrast” with the GOP.
What surprises does SOTU have in store?
This year’s State of the Union Address will be very different from the last in more ways than one. Personifying the new era of divided government, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be sitting behind President Biden’s left shoulder next to Vice President Kamala Harris. But even with the new backdrop and looming headaches, Joe Biden appears to be feeling good about where he stands. So good, in fact, his sights are already set on how he can lock in term number two.
Tomorrow, President Biden will deliver a State of the Union that will serve as a platform and messaging framework for his 2024 campaign, which we expect to be announced in the coming weeks. Biden will seek to frame the 2024 debate on his own terms, and outline not only what he’s for and against, but also tout what he’s already done.
This speech comes amid the new narrow House Republican majority, whose newly empowered extremist members have wasted no time in causing chaos. Biden is currently facing obstructionism on the debt ceiling and incoming House investigations into his administration and family. There is also the new Special Counsel probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents. It’s important to note that both former Vice President Mike Pence’s and President Biden’s cases are distinctly different from Donald Trump’s case, which is a criminal obstruction probe. Nonetheless, no president likes being under investigation by a Special Counsel. In spite of those headwinds, and some concerns about his age, the President feels the political wind is at his back.
Ahmed Baba unpacks what to expect in his column for Independent Voices.
Why this year’s State of the Union will be so different
Biden will seek to frame the 2024 debate on his own terms, and outline not only what he’s for and against, but also tout what he’s already done.
Joe Biden may defend administration’s racial justice record at SOTU
As Joe Biden reflects on another year in office, racial justice will be a topic that’s surely on his mind, following the uproar over the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
As The Independent has reported, observers say Mr Biden has a mixed record at best on key questions like civil rights and police reform.
Why Joe Biden has been a ‘consistently inconsistent’ ally for civil rights so far
The president has struggled to turn progressive stances on capital punishment, policing, and voting rights, into lasting actions, experts tell Josh Marcus
All the details you need to know about tomorrow’s State of the Union address
President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union (SOTU) address will take place before a joint session of Congress on the evening of Tuesday 7 February, presenting him with a fresh opportunity to lay out the key issues facing the nation and frame the 2024 presidential race in his own terms.
Mr Biden’s latest SOTU speech will be his first since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterms and it remains to be seen how receptive GOP members will be to what he has to say, with the prospect of performative boredom, hostility and booing distinctly likely.
An experienced speechmaker, the president is unlikely to be intimidated either way.
He will be flanked, as is customary, by the new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, as he delivers his address to the assembled members of the House and Senate, with family, friends and specially invited guests looking down from the balcony of the lower chamber.
Joe Sommerland has the story.
How to watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
How to watch President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
Biden aims to sway a sceptical nation at State of the Union as polls show him under water
When President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a packed House of Representatives chamber on Tuesday, it will be his last chance to sell his message — and his imminent candidacy for reelection — to an American public that has proven stubbornly immune to his charm offensives.
Although Mr Biden’s Democratic allies fared far better in last year’s midterm elections than expected of an incumbent president’s party by picking up a Senate seat and losing their House majority by just a handful of seats, the 46th president remains under water in most major opinion polls.
An ABC News / Washington Post poll of 1,003 adults taken at the end of last month showed just 42 per cent of respondents approve of his performance, with a majority of Americans — 53 per cent — saying they either “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of how Mr Biden has conducted himself in office.
Read more:
Biden aims to sway a sceptical nation as polls show him under water
The president delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday as polls show he remains unpopular
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies